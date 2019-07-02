Putin’s ominous warning

Putin meant not the governance of San Francisco or Los Angeles, as a certain lightly schooled president thought , but rather the notions of individual liberty, limited government, consent of the governed, and the rule of law that inform Western democracies. Let’s hope the Russian martinet’s self-serving declaration doesn’t describe the longer arc of the world, while also being clear-eyed about this: It does capture the global drift of the last several years.

Vladimir Putin isn’t where you normally look for predictions about the Western world, but his recent declaration that Western liberalism “has become obsolete ” is worthy of our attention as we pause this week to celebrate the ideas that underlie our independence.

Putin, the baleful former KGB agent, is intent not just on settling old grievances but also on sowing chaos and fractiousness among the Western alliance, whose unified resolve held the erstwhile Soviet Union in check for decades. There he has, if not an accomplice, certainly an enabler in the man who heads the nation that once led that USSR-constraining alliance.

Just a few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine Putin having the audacity to dismiss the poisoning of a former Russia double agent and his daughter as much ado about nothing, as he did in a recent Financial Times interview. Or, despite past pro forma Russian denials of responsibility, sending this message: “Treason is the gravest crime possible and traitors must be punished.”

But when an American president shrugs his shoulders over the Saudi-sponsored murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, there’s little reason for any despot anywhere to worry about bloodthirsty thuggery, let alone mere words. Why, in his pose-and-pretend pursuit of a significant foreign policy accomplishment, Donald Trump has declared Kim Jong Un a capital fellow, despite North Korea’s death-inducing mistreatment of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier. Further, he may be preparing to concede that Kim need not give up his nuclear weapons to enjoy the administration’s good graces.

So what, really, will Trump’s “diplomacy” with Kim have accomplished, other than helping the young tyrant shed his status as an international pariah? Meanwhile, consider the message Trump’s differential treatment of Iran and North Korea will have for Tehran.

In the first instance, the United States broke its commitment and reimposed sanctions on a country that had been keeping its promises under the 2015 nuclear deal. In the second, a nation that defied Trump’s demands while flattering his ego can both keep its (yellow) cake and meet Trump too. Given the president’s respectful, ingratiating treatment of Kim — and the yawning gap between his tough tweets and his disinclination for military action — the international incentives are for Iran to ape North Korea.

In Europe, meanwhile, the alliance that had maintained the post-war order is showing serious signs of fatigue fracture. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, the default and de factor leader of the West during the Trump era, will exit the world stage in the near future. After a paralyzing debate over Brexit, Britain seems about to elevate the clownish anti-European Union Boris Johnson to the prime minister’s post — if he survives reports of a domestic fracas loud enough to cause neighbors to call the police. Johnson seems likely to take the UK out of the EU, deal or no deal, and with little regard to the effect that might have on the Irish border or Scotland’s continuance as part of the Britain.

Time was, the United States would have played a constructive role in promoting EU solidarity. Trump, however, evinces little interest in that. (Indeed, he sees Brexit as a vindication of his own protectionism.) He’s also made clear his ambivalence about NATO and his preference for the company of autocrats and authoritarians over that of democratically elected leaders.

It’s a matter worth contemplating among all the national self-congratulation this Fourth of July week: The world order America did so much to create — an order that has nurtured and sustained the values we cherish — simply can’t be taken for granted any longer.

Scot Lehigh can be reached at lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.