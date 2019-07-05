‘Pride’ is not just a marketing opportunity

Or, for that matter, the murders of Dana Martin in Montgomery, Ala.; Jazzaline Ware in Memphis; Ashanti Carmon in Prince George’s County, Md.; Chynal Lindsey in Dallas; Chanel Scurlock in Lumberton, N.C.; and Zoe Spears in Fairmount Heights, Md. Arrests have been made in the deaths of Claire Legato in Cleveland, Muhlaysia Booker in Dallas, Michelle “Tamika” Washington in Philadelphia, and Paris Cameron in Detroit.

On June 25, Brooklyn Lindsey was found shot to death on the porch of an abandoned Kansas City, Mo., home. Any of the dozens of corporations that participated in last month’s LGBTQ Pride parades should offer a reward to find the person or persons responsible for her murder.

Brooklyn Lindsey is one of at least 11 transgender women murdered this year — all of them black.

These women are the spiritual daughters of Marsha P. Johnson, who, as part of the uprising against police harassment at a Greenwich Village gay bar, helped launch the modern LGBTQ movement 50 years ago.

Yet if Stonewall was a riot, its golden anniversary commemoration seemed like more of a rolling infomercial.

From tech giants to cable companies, from supermarket chains to airlines, from health insurance companies to online furniture stores, corporations seemed to dominate Pride parade line-ups in Boston and other cities. Yes, there were drag queens, dykes on bikes, and glad-handing politicians. But there were so many corporate logos, it looked more like a NASCAR event than an LGBTQ parade.

With the month-long World Pride celebrations over, corporations need to show their support extends beyond rainbow flags branded with company logos. And they should start by highlighting the plague of lethal violence against black transgender women.

What the American Medical Association recently called an “epidemic of violence against the transgender community, especially the amplified physical dangers faced by transgender people of color” has gone underreported in the mainstream media. This continues even as several Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have noted the alarming violence faced by black transgender women.

Listing the names of 10 victims (this was before Lindsey’s murder), Warren tweeted last month, “The murder of Black trans women is a crisis. We’ll fight this, and we will continue to say their names.”

Sadly, this isn’t new. At least 26 transgender people died last year from what the Human Rights Campaign calls “fatal violence.” Most of them were black transgender women. Like hate crimes based on race, religion, and national origin, such acts against the transgender community have spiked in recent years.

All of this is cresting with a hostile president in the White House who denigrates people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community — a triple whammy of hate for black transgender women. In May, the Trump administration proposed rolling back Obama-era safeguards that banned discrimination against transgender medical patients and health insurance clients. And earlier this year, Trump’s ban on transgender men and women serving in the military went into effect.

With an administration high on spite and cruelty, no one expects Trump to care about murdered black transgender women.

This is why the corporate community needs to be challenged on its level of activism. Journalist Judd Legum, who has been tracking corporate political activity, found that some of the companies, including FedEx, UPS, Verizon, General Electric, and AT&T, that give benefits to — and trumpet support for — their LGBTQ employees, also donate large sums to homophobic candidates.

Corporations have the power and resources to spotlight the dangers faced by the transgender community. Rewards should be offered as an incentive to witnesses or others who may have valuable information leading to the arrest of those attacking transgender people.

Walking behind a company banner every June is fine as far as it goes, but in times like these, that’s not very far. It’s what’s done during the rest of the year that counts.

Corporate America needs to show that its support extends beyond just another self-serving public relations move or rainbow-colored marketing opportunity.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.