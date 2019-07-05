The meeting: What is it good for?

I’m sure that meetings can accomplish a lot in the way of bringing its members into a cohesive whole, of giving folks room and time to vent and propose, to make the leader aware of what might be going on under the covers, of allowing the hungry to eat as many glazed donuts as they want, and as a break from the normal, numbing routine of working alone in a cubicle — or even your own office. Not quite social, not altogether business, the scheduled meeting is a must for most organizations.

Fiction writers do their work in solitary confinement. That’s why, as a novelist, I’m wildly unsuited to, as they say, “take a meeting.” And yet, as a responsible citizen, I have sat on the boards of a half-dozen not-for-profit arts organizations and have led two of them. If I didn’t have ADHD before these adventures, I developed it while fulfilling my civic duties.

In fact, meetings are so organic that they are written into bylaws, length of time between them specified, the exact number of a quorum (without which the meeting cannot proceed), and a designated lineup of players: chairperson, treasurer, secretary or taker of minutes, duly elected members.

An anecdotal survey produces amazingly similar results — meetings almost universally encourage the following players:

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

This person eagerly anticipates the once-a-month meeting as an opportunity to exercise his or her language and tongue muscles. Unless stopped at the pass, motormouths will talk and talk and talk and talk, even when barely brushing the subject at hand. They will be tolerated until they wear themselves and their listeners out.

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

During the reading of the minutes of the previous meeting, as everyone follows along in printed text, this person will interrupt by reminding the secretary that the spelling of a name is Marian, not Marion, or Philip, not Phillip The nitpicker will say, “Last’s month’s meeting, I believe, ended at 4:15, not 4:30 as it says here.” Nitpickers are all the more irritating because they are usually right.

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

This person uses the monthly meeting as an opportunity to complain about problems so trivial and so easily solved that they barely register on anyone else’s radar. The crybaby will point out that the toilet paper in the women’s rest room often runs out, that “some people” leave dirty cups in the kitchenette’s sink, that the knob on the door to the supply closet sometimes comes off in your hand. The folks sitting around the table will grow glassy-eyed as the crybaby expands the list to include something called “bad vibes.”

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

This person routinely comes up with apocalyptic scenarios such as computer hackers shutting down the entire operation, overhead drones taking forbidden pictures, thieves breaking in in the middle of the night and stealing paper, surge protectors, and textbooks. And don’t forget the invasion of killer bees. That’s serious!

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

This individual claims to know more about the day-to-day operation and long-term mission of the enterprise than does anyone else, and will have an anecdote at the ready to illustrate what in the minds of the present company is perfectly obvious. “If we don’t fix the ceiling in the great room before September we’ll be in for a nasty surprise when the weather turns. I figure the whole thing should cost us in the area of $15,000.” When asked if there is an actual estimate on the costs, show-offs admit that they haven’t yet had the opportunity to get one.

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

Identifiable for their inevitable response to new ideas and projects, the naysayer utters: “It won’t work.” “Will never work.” “Tried that in ought nine. Didn’t work then.”

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

This person dreams on. “Why don’t we offer a class in glassblowing?” “Why don’t we buy that empty theater on Main Street?” ”Hey, how about asking Bobby De Niro to deliver our graduation address?”

(Hal Mayforth for The Boston Globe)

‘As I keep telling you folks, you have to spend money to get money.” “We need to draw up a detailed five-year plan if this project is going to get off the ground.” Like the Nitpicker, the pragmatist is usually right. But the pragmatist’s reasonable suggestions are basically pointless: Nobody’s going to do the work involved in heavy-duty fund-raising or detailed programming.

My research, as I said, is anecdotal; some behavioral economist or sociologist will no doubt do a much better job of trying to find out if meetings perform a positive function in the life of an institution. My sister tells me she taught herself to do needlepoint during years of meetings. Maybe we should all try that.

Anne Bernays is a novelist, essayist, and teacher.