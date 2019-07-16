Congrats to Trump and Biden

And yet, what else can one conclude after observing the oh-so-muted Republican response to the latest eruptions of racism , Trump’s suggestion that four young Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to their home countries? (Never mind that, as Trump surely knows, three of the four were born in the United States. Perhaps he will next start doubting that, and demanding they produce their birth certificates. )

Let’s start with the president. Who would have believed, just two and a half years ago, when he was something of an interloper — some might even say skunk — at a Republican garden party, that Trump would have succeeded so completely in bringing the GOP to heel?

Advertisement

You can only marvel at how complete his victory has been in making the GOP the party that enables racism — and embraces a racist as its leader. In these supposedly enlightened times, that is quite the Trumpian accomplishment!

After all, there was a time when Republicans — overlooking their dicier modern period, from Richard Nixon’s Southern strategy to the dog whistles of the subsequent era — reveled in the GOP’s 19th century history as proud and courageous defenders of civil rights.

You know, Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant and other giants of the GOP past. But now, leftover pride in a history that has long ceased to be a guiding light is something the GOP is willing sacrifice on the altar of Trumpism. (Credit where it’s due: A handful of Republicans, among them Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and former Ohio governor John Kasich, offered appropriately powerful condemnations of Trump’s comments.)

Now, you can think one or more of the four Democratic “squad” members are politically juvenile and ideologically outside the mainstream — things one might also say of Trump — and that’s all fine. But telling someone to go back to your own country isn’t even just a racist dog whistle. It’s bigotry’s bosun’s whistle, plain and simple.

Advertisement

We all know the drill here. Trump is now insisting his racism isn’t racist. His defenders will echo that. And in so doing, he’ll reify and embolden all those who share his rancid sentiments. Everyone should also realize Trump’s goal here: to try to establish those four as synonymous with the Democratic opposition. If it takes some racist attacks to create the attention-getting controversy he hopes will serve that purpose, so be it. After all, he certainly won’t encounter any forceful and concerted rebuke from Republicans. No indeed. As Trump has just demonstrated, the GOP is his party, and he’ll racify if he wants to.

Now to Biden, who deserves sincere rather than satirical congratulations. The former vice president, stepping into a top-tier vacuum, has offered a pragmatic build-on-Obamacare plan that should offer an appealing practical alternative to the sweeping “Medicare-for-All” single-payer system that candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris support.

Biden’s shore-up-the-Affordable Care Act proposal recognizes three important realities. First, what a difficult struggle it was win passage of the ACA and second, what a donnybrook it would be to enact a single-payer system, which would wipe out the employer-sponsored private insurance that currently covers some 165 million people.

Advertisement

Biden’s plan would, among other things, add an ACA public option open to everyone and make insurance coverage on the ACA-established exchanges more affordable by increasing subsidies and lifting income caps. For those who would otherwise qualify for expanded Medicaid in the 14 states that haven’t embraced expansion, Biden would allow premium-free participation in the public option. He would also empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

This is not as sweeping as Medicare for All, but it would be an important step forward on health care. By offering an ACA-based plan, Biden has set up a debate the Democratic Party badly needs to have. And in a week consumed with more of Trump’s dreary racism, that’s a particularly welcome contribution to the campaign.

Scot Lehigh can be reached at lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GlobeScotLehigh.