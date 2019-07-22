Redefining public corruption not an option

House Speaker Sal DiMasi convicted for using his office to steer $17.5 million in state contracts to a software company in exchange for $65,000 funneled through his law office. More subtle than the handoff to Wilkerson, but not so subtle that a federal jury had any trouble understanding the implications.

A public official, a “gift” given willingly or not, a quid pro quo, a threat — stir gently and you have the hot mess that more often than not sent that official to prison.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors’ weapon of choice is usually the Hobbs Act. Remarkable in its simplicity, it prohibits interference with interstate commerce through “robbery or extortion” — in particular defining extortion as “the obtaining of property . . . induced by wrongful use of actual or threatened force, violence or fear, or under color of official right.”

Two Boston city officials — Kenneth Brissette, back in 2014 the director of the Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment, and Timothy Sullivan, Mayor Marty Walsh’s chief of staff for intergovernmental relations — were indicted for Hobbs Act extortion.

Their trial, for allegedly threatening to withhold essential permits for the Boston Calling music festival unless concert organizers hired additional union workers for the event, is set to begin Monday.

The case has ricocheted in, out, and back to US District Court after the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit wrestled with the question of whether there was actually any “obtaining of property.”

After all, no one is accusing the two City Hall officials of pocketing money or personally benefiting from any transaction. Nor was there any accusation that the union jobs weren’t real (an element of any number of racketeering cases of years past). Crash Line, the festival producers, did indeed hire nine members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 on the eve of the 2014 concert.

Advertisement

And as Appeals Court Judge David J. Barron wrote in tossing the case back to US District Court “this [obtaining of property] element may be satisfied by evidence showing that the defendants induced the victim’s consent to transfer property to third parties [the union] the defendants identified, even where the defendants do not incur any personal benefit from the transfer.”

But even Barron noted the government “has charged two public officials on a novel theory of Hobbs Act extortion.”

Of course, there was that very timely e-mail, included in court filings by the US attorney, from Local 11 Business Agent Colleen Glynn from Sept. 3, 2014, the day after Brissette and Sullivan met with Crash Line. In it she announced the good news of the Boston Calling hirings and told her members, “I want you all to know we got a ton of help from City Hall. Starting with the top, Mayor Walsh and his staff members Tim Sullivan & Joe Rull . . . these folks fought hard for us because Local # 11 fought hard for them . . . And we MUST keep supporting them. ”

So, yes, there are “benefits” and then there are “benefits.”

It was also in the summer of 2014 when, according to the indictment, Brissette and Sullivan allegedly threatened to refuse to issue permits to the production company filming the TV series “Top Chef” in Boston unless they agreed to “make a deal” with Teamsters Local 25. Those allegations, prosecutors, contend are being offered only to show “intent” and quite possibly a pattern of behavior.

Advertisement

The question then becomes when does a suggestion by city officials — both of whom remain on the City Hall payroll — become coercion or simple thuggery.

Yes, corruption once so clear to the naked eye has become murkier, one Supreme Court decision at a time. The bottom line ought to be: Is this really the way we want our public officials to behave? On that issue — and in this case — the jury is still out.

Rachelle G. Cohen can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.