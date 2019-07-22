Trump’s human rights — and wrongs

It’s significant that the State Department is refocusing attention on human rights, since abuses are rife across the globe: China’s vicious oppression of its Uyghur minority. Myanmar’s systematic ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims. Venezuela’s brutal beating and jailing of opposition protesters. America’s inhumane treatment of migrant children on its Southern border.

After embracing some of the world’s most loathsome thugs and dictators, from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte, the Trump administration has announced that it will review its foreign policy framework to develop “fresh thinking” on the issue of human rights. This month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled a new advisory “commission on unalienable rights,” which he said will “provide the intellectual grist of what I hope will be one of the most profound reexaminations” of the issue since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted by the United Nations in 1948.

Oh, wait.

In a moment of deep irony — or karma — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet decried conditions in the US government’s migrant detention centers on the very same day that Pompeo announced the human rights reset. Bachelet, a pediatrician and formerly president of Chile, said she was “deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate health care or food, and with poor sanitation conditions.” Children, she said, should never be held in immigration detention or separated from their families.

Bachelet is not a favorite of the Trump administration, which tried to derail her appointment to the UN post. But her critique came just a few days after the US Department of Homeland Security’s own inspector general issued a “management alert” that warned of “dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention” of unaccompanied migrant children at five border control holding facilities, saying conditions there needed “immediate attention.” Children at three of the centers had no access to showers. Meals were limited to juice and snacks. Adults fared even worse, jammed for weeks in standing-room-only cells with no access to showers. These conditions, the report said, were in violation of US Customs and Border Protection’s own standards for humane treatment of detainees.

No wonder Pompeo wants to return to an older, more circumscribed definition of human rights. An Evangelical Christian who says the Bible informs everything he does as secretary of state, Pompeo complains that human rights have “proliferated” over time to include economic, environmental, gender and other social concerns. In a recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, he wrote that “rights claims are often aimed more at rewarding interest groups” than at reinforcing “our nation’s founding principles” of God-given natural rights.

Pompeo’s commission will be headed by Harvard law professor Mary Ann Glendon, every religious conservative’s favorite intellectual. Glendon, a former US ambassador to the Vatican, is a formidable thinker who fought successfully to block any mention of abortion access in the charter adopted at the UN’s Beijing conference on women’s rights in 1995. She opposed same-sex marriage, calling it “a bid for special preferences.” But it’s her advocacy for the somewhat obscure doctrine of “natural law” that most worries proponents of religious freedom and global justice.

At the risk of over-simplifying, “natural law” and “natural rights” are moral standards that are inherent in mankind’s very essence, considered separately, and above, laws and rights made by governments. The Declaration of Independence famously enumerates these “unalienable rights,” and they have been the basis for the constitutions of dozens of countries. Strict adherents of natural law believe human rights should stop there, and not extend to areas such as access to education, health care, clean water, or freedom from discrimination.

But you don’t have to split hairs over natural law to see that the atrocity at the US border violates unalienable rights to life and liberty. Trump’s latest cruelty, decreeing that refugees seeking asylum in the United States must first apply in every country they cross, will condemn thousands to almost certain starvation, rape, torture, and death. Five children already have died in US Border Patrol custody since December. Human rights, whether endowed by God or governments, must begin at home.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.