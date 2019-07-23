The expendability of women’s lives

After Flick was convicted in 2010 of assaulting a woman, a prosecutor said, “I think there’s a huge safety risk to women and society when it comes to Mr. Flick.” She recommended eight years in prison; Judge Robert Crowley sentenced Flick to less than three years because Flick was nearly 70.

Last week, Flick was convicted of stabbing Dobbie to death in front of her children on a Lewiston, Maine, street in July 2018. Despite a long record of misogynistic violence, he was a free man because a judge showed him more mercy than Flick ever afforded the women he terrorized .

If Albert Flick’s history of violence against women had been taken seriously, Kimberly Dobbie would still be alive.

“At some point Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct,” he said, “and incarceration beyond the time he ages out doesn’t seem to me to make good sense from a criminological or fiscal perspective.”

Committing violence against women isn’t like membership in a boy band. A chronic perpetrator doesn’t age out of it. Only in a society where women’s lives are expendable would a man with Flick’s ugly history be back on the streets to kill again.

That’s right. Dobbie was not his first murder.

In 1979, Flick stabbed to death his wife Sandra Flick. That crime also happened in Maine, also in front of his victim’s daughter. He was convicted and served a little more than 20 years of his 30-year sentence.

Shortly before Sandra Flick was killed, she served her husband with divorce papers. Nearly 40 years later, Dobbie repeatedly refused Flick’s advances. These women’s lives were stolen because a fragile man refused to accept being told no.

“I firmly believe this could have been prevented,” Elsie Kimball Clement told reporters last year after Dobbie’s murder. She is Sandra Flick’s daughter, and was 12 when she witnessed her mother’s murder. “There is no reason this man should have been on the streets, in the first place. No reason.”

Still the reason is painfully clear. Another man was less concerned about women’s safety than the self-inflicted havoc a man’s own criminal actions could wreak on his life.

Earlier this month, Judge James Troiano of New Jersey was lambasted for refusing to try as an adult a 16-year-old boy accused of raping an intoxicated girl, filming the assault, then sharing it with friends. It wasn’t egregious enough that Troiano declined the prosecutor’s request because the boy, an Eagle scout, “comes from a good family” and is “clearly a candidate for not just college but probably for a good college.” He also scolded the prosecutor for not emphasizing to the victim and her mother “the devastating effect” adult charges would have on the accused boy’s life.

Yes, because rape has a more devastating effect on the accused than the victim.

Naturally, this led Troiano to lots of victim-blaming stupidity, and an archaic and deeply troubling definition of what should be classified as rape. Troiano resigned last week.

Of course, this isn’t anything new. In “Man in the Window,” a podcast about suspected serial killer and rapist Joseph D’Angelo, a woman recalls what D’Angelo did after she ended their engagement. Wielding a gun, he tried to force her to elope. Her father, Stan Colwell, eventually convinced D’Angelo to leave. He also made a fateful decision. Colwell did not call the police fearing it would ruin D’Angelo’s career goal — to become a police officer.

Authorities now say D’Angelo went on to commit at least 13 murders and 50 rapes during a spree that terrorized California for more than a decade. He is awaiting trial.

It’s as plain and gutting as this — our nation doesn’t care about women. That’s why reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act continues to languish in the Senate, though House passed a five-year reauthorization in April. With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helping President Trump run this country into the ground, nothing is likely to change. We’re already too familiar with Republican disdain for the lives of girls, women, and what it takes to protect them from the ferocious patriarchal madness that drives this country.

Dobbie survived hard times, including homelessness. Flick murdered her the day before she was scheduled to move into a new apartment with her children. It took a jury less than an hour to convict Flick, who will be sentenced next month. He’s facing 25 years to life.

Yet even if Flick spends what remains of his violent, misspent life behind bars and barbed wire, don’t mistake that sentence for justice.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.