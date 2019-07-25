E. Jean Carroll isn’t the perfect victim, and she doesn’t need to be

This has been hard to listen to. CNN’s Anderson Cooper became visibly uncomfortable when Carroll explained why she doesn’t use the word “rape” to describe what happened to her, even though she does acknowledge that the attack meets the legal definition of rape. In my work with the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, I’ve also heard from numerous survivors who’ve been deeply troubled by Carroll’s insistence that she — and she alone — is to blame for what happened.

Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is reportedly considering legal action against Donald Trump for allegedly having raped her 23 years ago. If she moves forward, ongoing coverage of her story will challenge the public to further evolve its understanding of how people who’ve been traumatized by sexual violence tell their stories. Carroll is the first high-profile survivor of the #MeToo movement who states that she blames herself, in full, for what happened. She insists that she has not been impacted in any way by what happened to her. Although she says that the attack was “ against my will, 100 percent ,” she refuses to use the word “rape” in association with Trump’s actions because “ rape is sexy .”

Advertisement

Last month, in an essay for New York magazine, Carroll reported that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. In the essay, which was excerpted from Carroll’s new book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” she described the assault in detail, and shared that, when it was over, she ran out of the store and immediately called two friends to tell them what had happened.

Carroll is adamant that the attack resulted from her own “stupidity,” writing in her essay that she is “staggered by my stupidity.” In response to a direct question about whether she blamed herself for what happened, she told the Guardian: “Oh yeah. If I hadn’t gone into the dressing room, it wouldn’t have happened. You and I wouldn’t be here having this conversation.”

Advertisement

Carroll also insists that the assault had no impact on her life. “It was a very, very brief episode of my life,” she told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Real victims, she goes on to say, are women “faced with sexual violence every day.” And yet, Carroll’s life has been deeply marked by sexual violence. When she was a little girl of 8 or 9, she was assaulted by a neighboring boy. As a 12-year old at Girl Scout camp, she was molested by a counselor. As a college student, she was attacked at knifepoint. As a young TV journalist, she says she was assaulted by Les Moonves in an elevator. Then there was Trump. And after that? A life without sex.

Carroll shares in her essay that she has not “had sex with anybody” since the day Trump assaulted her. She muses that it could just be her age. It could just be that she hasn’t “met anyone fascinating enough over the past couple of decades.” Or it could be Trump. When a journalist from the Guardian asks her to clarify whether her “celibacy was connected to Trump,” she does acknowledge that when she wrote her essay, “I wasn’t bold enough to say, yes, it was because of him.”

Advertisement

Still, she minimizes everything that was done to her. In this, Carroll is nothing like the #MeToo victims-turned-truth-tellers we’ve come to expect: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke; Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Gabby Douglas; and actors Terry Crews, Ashley Judd, and Asia Argento, among many, many others. These celebrity survivors place blame solely with those who assaulted them and their enablers, as well as rape culture writ large.

Even so, Carroll’s response to sexual violence is not outside the norm. Much has been made of her refusal to use the word “rape” when describing what happened to her. Yet over 60 percent of survivors of rape, like Carroll, also reject that word in describing their experiences. Carroll has been asked repeatedly why she did not make her report public during the 2016 presidential campaign, after the release of the Access Hollywood video. On that recording, Trump can be heard describing how he gets away with sexually assaulting women. It matches Carroll’s report of her experience with Trump. Of course, it is not at all unusual for survivors to wait months, years, or even decades, as Carroll did, before disclosing an act of sexual violence — if they disclose at all. Among survivors of all genders, self-blame is common, as is the tendency to mythologize the act of physically fighting back. Meanwhile, few report their experiences to law enforcement.

Advertisement

As #MeToo progresses and even more survivors come forward, we will hear more stories like Carroll’s, which provide an unusually candid glimpse into the seemingly illogical ways some survivors respond to acts of sexual violence. As this happens, we have one job. We must listen without judgment.

Gina Scaramella is the executive director of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.