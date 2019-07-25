Making sense of Robert Mueller’s big day

Although President Trump escaped relatively unscathed, one of his most audacious lies took a torpedo hit amidship s: the claim that he was totally exonerated by the special counsel. There in the (somewhat faltering) flesh, Mueller made clear that wasn’t the case. Not new news, of course, but the hearing affixed the special counsel’s face and voice to that statement of fact. Even Trump has changed his short-term tune. With Mueller saying au contraire, Pierre, to Trump’s self-exoneration, the president tried to fuzz it all up by declaring that Mueller “didn’t have the right to exonerate” him.

People of different political persuasions will seize on what they want from Robert Mueller’s Wednesday congressional testimony , choices determined in large part by the value they put on truth and rationality. Here’s what struck me.

Don’t, however, expect that to keep the president from claiming total exoneration again once a few weeks have gone by; though Trump tweeted on Wednesday that “truth is a force of nature,” it has never proved a force majeur as far as he’s concerned. It won’t stanch his lies unless and until his rampant dishonesty starts to hurt him with elected Republicans or his base. So far, both have shown themselves all too willing to deny it, shrug it off, or rationalize it away.

Second, as much as impeachment advocates will insist otherwise, Mueller’s testimony didn’t advance the case for trying to remove Trump from office that way. Although Trump obviously intended to interfere with the special counsel’s investigation in various ways, most significantly by firing Mueller, that didn’t happen. Why not? Because Don McGahn, then-White House counsel, wouldn’t do as Trump wanted. In other words, Trump’s staff saved him from himself (and not in that instance alone). Given those facts, it was odd to hear one line of Republican inquiry: whether Mueller’s investigation had been stopped or curtailed, as though getting the special counsel to say it had not been was somehow a testament to Trump’s process integrity. Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine an impeachment proceeding going forward on the basis of attempted, but unsuccessful, obstruction efforts.

Third, Devin Nunes, the ranking member (that is, senior Republican) on the Intelligence Committee, is either an utter cynic or a complete kook. Either way, watching him pursue cockamamie conspiracy theories usefully illuminated a strand of conservative “thinking” on this. To wit: The Deep State was after Trump from the start, and that, rather than legitimate concerns about possible campaign collusion with Russia, triggered this probe.

The particulars of the investigation’s inception is being looked at, and appropriately so, by the Justice Department’s Inspector General, and less credibly by Attorney General William Barr, who has shown himself a Trump enabler in his encore appearance at DOJ. It’s a legitimate area for oversight inquiry, certainly.

That said, to pretend that the probe was really a concerted Deep State offensive against Trump is supreme silliness, a contention that should quickly run aground on the reef of rationality. If nefarious Deep State actors had really schemed to deny Trump the presidency, why didn’t they leak word about the FBI investigation into possible Trump campaign ties with Russia during the final weeks of the 2016 campaign? That would probably have had a devastating electoral effect. Instead, the candidate who suffered from late FBI intervention — intervention that may well have cost her the election — was Hillary Clinton. (No, I don’t believe that was part of a Deep State conspiracy, either.)

Further, can anyone who watched Mueller’s reluctant, restrained, reticent, and often monosyllabic performance really think that he was leading a determined Deep State effort to persecute — but mind you, not prosecute — this president?

After a long day of testimony, this is where we are. Absent some sort of blockbuster revelation, the conclusions from the Mueller probe will be left for the American people to mull over and sort out at the polls.

In a democracy, that’s how it ultimately must be.

