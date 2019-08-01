Biden fails to shine in second debate, but keeps his lead safe — for now

With 10 candidates, three moderators, and two hours-plus of political jousting and parsing, that’s about the best anyone could hope for in a format that seems excruciatingly long and bereft of real substance, with a tendency to reward heat over light.

For weeks, the second night of the second round of Democratic debates Wednesday was promoted like a heavyweight bout — “a critical rematch,” as host network CNN called it — between Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden. One would have thought they were the only contenders. Instead nearly every candidate found a way to raise their profile, minimize damage to their current standings, or unleash what they likely hoped would be a mic-drop moment worthy of a viral hashtag or news cycle.

The Thrilla in Manila it wasn’t. That turned out to be a good thing.

Those who tuned in just to watch Biden and Harris lob verbal blows might have been disappointed — although there was one hot-mic moment. After Biden was introduced first, Harris, the next on stage, went to shake his hand. Both were all smiles, and Biden, who rarely misses an opportunity to make an awkward moment even more cringeworthy, told Harris, “Go easy on me, kid.”

For those keeping score, Harris is 54.

If this was Biden’s way of cutting the tension that’s been building since the last debate, it instead came off as patronizing and condescending.

As usual, each candidate made an opening statement. While it seems that time — 27 minutes lapsed before the first question — could be better spent, they did yield some interesting moments. Businessman Andrew Yang, eager to rise above the other “Who’s that?” contenders at or near the bottom of the polls, got off a memorable line when he said, “The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.”

During their speeches, both New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey were interrupted by audience members loudly chanting “Fire Pantaleo!”

They were referring to Daniel Pantaleo, the New York cop who killed Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, with an illegal chokehold on a Staten Island street in 2014. Last month, Attorney General William Barr personally ordered the Justice Department to drop the case instead of filing federal civil rights charges.

Booker, in particular, waited out the protesters with an expression that seemed to telegraph his tacit approval of their demand. This was his night, and he went hard after Biden on criminal justice and his authorship of the despised 1994 crime bill. Biden’s association with it will — and should — remain a campaign millstone.

When Biden made a wan attempt to knock Booker’s criminal justice record when he was the mayor of Newark, Booker swung back with a line he must have practiced dozens of times: “There’s a saying in my community — you’re dipping in the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.” Booker got the laughs he wanted at Biden’s expense.

Again, Biden seemed surprised that he’s expected to answer for his record — which also happened to Harris. With her steady poll numbers, she was targeted nearly as often as Biden. Looking to grab some daylight, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii sharply attacked Harris’s time as California attorney general, attempting to undermine the senator’s self-portrayal as a criminal justice reformer. The usually unflappable Harris, who was taken aback, should expect tough questions about her years as the largest state’s top cop. They won’t end with Gabbard.

It was also another solid night for former HUD secretary Julián Castro. While he doesn’t get the headlines (or debate minutes), he seems to have the clearest grasp of how to rehabilitate a criminal justice system rigged against people of color and the poor, while it allows too many police departments to behave as if they’re above the laws they’ve sworn to uphold.

If there’s any movement in poll positions post-debate, it’ll be below Biden. He did just enough to keep his lead safe — for now.

Of course, President Trump loomed large throughout the evening. His ruinous presidency and policies created this flood of Democratic contenders. Still, whatever the candidates’ disagreements, this much is clear: should any of them win the White House next year, they should adapt New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s day-one-as-president promise – “Clorox the Oval Office.”

