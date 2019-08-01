Joe Biden redeems himself

Senator Kamala Harris of California dominated the June debate by challenging Biden on busing . On Wednesday, every other candidate was looking for a similar head-to-head moment. Everyone tried for one. But throughout the long evening, Biden gave as good as he got.

During Wednesday’s CNN debate in Detroit, Biden provided a clear answer: No. Nearly 50 years after he was first elected to the US Senate, the 76-year-old remains a strong contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A month ago, Joe Biden was a wobbly has-been who barely survived the first Democratic debate — or so his critics would have you believe. Pollsters were eager to see how much his lackluster performance in the NBC forum had hurt him. Pundits wondered whether time had eroded his skills and consigned him to the past.

His encore tussle with Harris was over health care — and there, the former vice president ably defended his build-on-Obamacare approach. This time, it was Harris who seemed off-balance and ill at ease — as she has been on health care almost from the campaign’s beginning. She has now twice embraced a Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren single-payer system, which would end private health insurance — and twice retreated from that embrace.

Harris’s latest modification, rushed into service in time for this debate, keeps (highly-regulated) private insurance, but not in its employer-sponsored form. Biden, whose plan calls for adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act and automatically enrolling those in non-Medicaid-expansion states in it, went after her hard on the cost of her plan, as well as the disruption it would cause those content with their current employer-sponsored insurance.

Health care has become a dividing-line issue among the Democrats, one complicated by the policy area’s daunting complexity. At times, neither the political press corps nor the candidates themselves seem to fully understand the logical ramifications of the various proposals. Still, on Wednesday, Biden established himself as the Democratic field’s most articulate and knowledgeable defender of the enhance-Obamacare approach.

That pragmatic liberalism — as opposed to the harder-left Sanders/Warren single-payer progressivism — let him wrap himself in the mantle of the popular former president and his signal achievement. And that matters. To beat Biden, his rivals must chip away at the support he enjoys from African-American voters, who obviously appreciate the role he played as junior partner to the nation’s first black president.

Add it all up, then, and Biden assuaged doubts about his political skills, reinforced his position as the field’s most prominent moderate, and (probably) bolstered his support among black voters.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who had a strong, attention-getting night, did better than Harris by challenging Biden on the 1994 crime bill, taking him to task for his authorship of that punishment-heavy approach to crime. But Biden fought back ably, with a tough critique of Booker’s own policing policies as mayor of Newark. There, too, Biden showed he could not just take a political punch, but deliver one as well.

Biden demonstrated the same thing in pushing back against New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s tinnier, contrived attack on his long-ago guest column about child care and working women.

One caveat about his otherwise solid performance: It was very strange to see him, in his closing statement, muff the name of his own website.

Still, throughout the evening, Biden did as well as anyone on the stage. And that’s all the more significant given that he was under regular attack through the debate.

Credit, too, to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who finally punched his way through on climate change, signaling an urgency that none of the other candidates quite managed to display. Inslee is right that his climate plan is the strongest of any of the candidates, and though his presentation is somewhat plodding, he may have won himself some attention.

Finally, a bonus question for readers: Why is it that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio manages to render himself such a consistently annoying presence on stage? Is his act working for anyone? Your thoughts, please.

Scot Lehigh can be reached at lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GlobeScotLehigh.