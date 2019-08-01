It’s the progressives vs. Biden (and Obama)

He did OK. But there were some self-inflicted wounds, such as greeting Senator Kamala Harris of California, 54, on stage with the words: “Go easy on me, kid.” Twitter was not amused by his joking reference to her takedown of him during their first showdown.

After stumbling through the first debate, former vice president Joe Biden came to the second one prepared to fight his fellow Democrats and defend himself — which also means defending former president Barack Obama.

Overall, Wednesday night didn’t change the overall dynamics of the race. Biden’s being chased by progressives, and especially by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the star of Tuesday night’s debate. But he’s still the frontrunner — the moderate Democrat known by all, and liked by many, who says he’s running “to restore the soul of this country.” To Biden, that means picking up where Obama left off. But in a political world turned upside down by President Trump, many of the Democratic attacks on Biden are attacks on Obama — the first black president and the presidential candidate who won more votes than any other in history.

Biden’s rivals are complaining that Obama didn’t go far enough on health care and the post-recession stimulus, and they criticize his administration’s immigrant deportation policy. When you think how hard it was for Obama to achieve what he did in the face of unrelenting Republican resistance — that’s just crazy. But Biden’s rivals are making the Obama legacy — and what Biden did and wrote over the past 40 years — the target of their political fire.

During the first debate, Harris took on Biden over the decades-old issue of court-ordered busing, designed to integrate schools. He was caught off-guard, and she won that round. Beyond the merits of the busing issue, Biden, 76, looked a bit like special counsel Robert Mueller did before Congress — tired, old, and uncertain. He had to change the optics, and for the most part he did. But he’s still defending the past and Obama.

On health care, Biden talks about expanding Obama’s signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act. Harris called that “the status quo” and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who supports a “Medicare for All” proposal, also sharply criticized Biden’s plan. Calling the critiques “a bunch of malarkey,” Biden addressed the cost of their plans, and gave one of his pithiest rebuttals: “I don’t know what math you do in New York. I don’t know what math you do in California. But I tell you, that’s a lot of money.”

On immigration, Biden was pressed hard by De Blasio to say whether he challenged Obama on his deportation plan. He ducked the question, saying his counsel to the president was private. But he again defended Obama, noting that he came up with a plan for “Dreamers,” who are born here to parents who are in the country illegally, and did his best to advocate reforms. “To compare him to Donald Trump is absolutely bizarre,” he said.

He continues to take heat for his vote for the 1996 crime bill, which critics like Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey blame for the high rate of incarceration of black Americans. But Biden pushed back on Booker, raising questions about police tactics used when he was mayor of Newark.

Some efforts were made to rile up Harris on the busing issue again. But Biden got welcome help from US Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who started questioning Harris about her record as a prosecutor and attorney general in California, saying she had put 1,500 people in jail for marijuana use and fought criminal justice reform efforts. Harris does not like to be challenged, as demonstrated by her defensive response.

In the end, Biden survived the night, only to mess up a bit with his closing statement. “Go to Joe 30330,” he said, seeming to confuse the landing place for a text message with a website.

Nope, he’s not woke and as the race for the nomination heats up, he will have to do more than stay awake. The young and the left are still aiming to take him down.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Joan_Vennochi.