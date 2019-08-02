Don’t pay attention to Reagan’s rant, pay attention to his record

Racist words are the last indication of bigotry for black people. We’ve been baptized by all of the preliminary signs that indicate racist leanings. We didn’t need to hear an explicit phrase from Reagan like “To see those . . . monkeys from those African countries — damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes,” to know that he was a white supremacist. If you really want to check whether a politician is racist, don’t just judge their words — look at their policy and voting trail.

Recent tapes released by the National Archives and published in The Atlantic, revealing the racist remarks, in October 1971, of Governor Ronald Reagan to President Richard Nixon , are yet again a confirmation for blacks, not a revelation.

As president, Reagan targeted the Work Incentive program, the food stamp program, Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC), housing assistance programs, Medicaid, and other more nuanced benefits such as after-school-program funding. Within seven months of his inauguration, Congress had slashed fiscal 1982 spending $35 billion below projected levels and reduced personal and corporate income taxes by $37.7 billion. According to the Congressional Budget Office, “Of the 450,000 to 500,000 families with earnings estimated to be receiving AFDC at the time of the [1981 program] changes, about one-half are estimated to have lost eligibility because of those changes.”

To say racist things makes you an irresponsible jerk; however, it’s your First Amendment right to do so. But when you’re given the power to influence policy and you misuse it, then you become a certified racist by any definition.

This is why black voters are having such a hard time with former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. He has a record of collaborating with segregationist senators in the past as well as being instrumental in implementing the 1994 crime bill that has devastated the black family up to today.

President Trump faces backlash almost daily for his racist statements. While we should certainly hold him accountable for racist language, his words are irresponsible at best. Labeling someone a racist doesn’t make them one. But with Trump as with Reagan before him, there’s proof in his actions.

In 1973, the US Justice Department sued him for violating the Fair Housing Act when they found evidence he discriminated against potential black tenants. In 2017, he signed a series of discriminatory executive orders that included banning Muslims from certain countries from entering the United States. Not to mention he lowered the annual refugee admission cap from 110,000 to 30,000. In addition his immigrant detention facilities have been almost universally condemned as unsanitary and unfit for human habitation. These policies serve as definitive evidence of a racist administration headed by a racist president.

Black voters must stop giving credit to any politician who throws us a cultural crumb: Bill Clinton playing the saxophone on Arsenio Hall, Trump advocating for A$AP Rocky’s release from Swedish custody, and more recently, Bernie Sanders’ sit-down with rapper and former stripper Cardi B. Does Sanders think so little of black voters’ political views as to believe sitting with the likes of Cardi B would be a credit to him? No disrespect to her, but she’s not an expert in political science. He couldn’t find one black or Latino scholar to sit with?

Reagan’s words expose what blacks already knew — that he was a racist of the worst ilk. No politician is perfect, and yet we’re not asking for perfection, only equity and consistency. Is that too much to ask for a people who’ve been demoralized over and over again by words, policies, procedures, and verdicts?

My new philosophy is: Vote the record, not the party. If a politician has consistently supported policies that benefit the poor and disadvantaged, then that’s my candidate. People of color must stop being affected by words and catchphrases; good or bad. It will take a little extra Googling, but we have to investigate the policy trail of politicians. This is where they’ll show their true colors. And this is where we’ll listen closely.

Imam Taymullah Abdur-Rahman was the Muslim chaplain at Harvard from 2015 to 2017.