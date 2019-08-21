To serve and protect – but who?

That was more than 40 years ago, but it makes me wonder if cops are now wearing shirts under their uniforms expressing support for Daniel Pantaleo .

Even though White had left the force years earlier, he was still a brother in blue whose conservative view aligned with their own. To many cops, he did what was necessary and did not belong behind bars. What White did was murder George Moscone, the city’s mayor, and City Councilor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office.

He’s the former — for now — New York police officer fired Monday, more than five years after he killed Eric Garner. Using a long-prohibited chokehold, Pantaleo squeezed the life out of Garner on a Staten Island street. Garner’s final words were, “I can’t breathe.”

While explaining his reasons for firing Pantaleo, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said, “I’ve been a cop a long time. And if I was still a cop, I’d probably be mad at me — ‘You’re not looking out for us.’ But I am.”

Yet officers generally don’t see it that way. Any criticism or discipline is inherently anti-police. That — not bad cops — is what, they believe, erodes morale, cranks up public hostility, and puts officers at risk.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., Senator Elizabeth Warren was condemned by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police (MassCOP) for saying the unarmed black teenager had been “murdered.” During the Obama administration, the Justice Department found no credible evidence to support a legal definition of murder.

Already no fan of the Democratic presidential candidate, Scott Hovsepian, MassCop president, wrote in a letter that Warren’s “political pandering for presidential votes is getting police officers and citizens hurt and killed.” Regardless of Warren’s terminology, he probably objects to her comment that, “We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on.” Both are real and persistent problems that Warren wants to eradicate with her sweeping plan for criminal justice reform.

In New York, O’Neill knows that the rank and file support Pantaleo. Yet he promoted police accountability as beneficial both to officers and the public. Patrick Lynch, the city’s dyspeptic police union chief, was hearing none of it. O’Neill’s decision, he said, has “left our police officers on the street — alone.”

I can’t think of many other professions where someone who violates the rules — as Pantaleo did when he used the illegal chokehold that killed Garner — continues to enjoy public support from colleagues. If a doctor’s license is rescinded for actions leading to patient deaths, you generally don’t see his or her co-workers complaining that the punishment hinders their ability to do their jobs or that their leadership has abandoned them.

One would imagine that police officers — who have one of the most dangerous jobs imaginable — would welcome the weeding out of reckless or rogue officers in their ranks. Such men and women undermine the public trust necessary for cops to do their jobs, creating an atmosphere of fear and suspicion that endangers both officers and civilians.

But there’s an ingrained mentality among officers that tends to justify every action as above reproach. It’s the belief that a gun and a badge allow officers to behave with impunity — that’s what endangers cops and civilians, not accountability. It certainly doesn’t help that police killed 1,164 civilians last year, and not a single officer was convicted of wrongdoing.

O’Neill called Pantaleo’s firing “a day of reckoning,” but said that it could also be “a day of reconciliation.” Such reckonings are so few that any reconciliation seems remote. Of course, the issues plaguing law enforcement are bigger than one bad cop. What also must change is the perception that police are more committed to protecting and serving even the worst in their ranks than they are the public they’ve sworn to serve and protect.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.