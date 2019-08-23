Trump caves on gun reform – again

In this classic joke from “Peanuts,” Charlie Brown again convinces himself that this time will be different. Of course, he ends up exactly as he predicted — dazed, disgusted, and flat on his back.

“I’ll hold the ball while you kick it,” Lucy says. He replies, “Ha! You’ll pull it away and I’ll land flat on my back, and kill myself.”

‘I can’t believe it. She must think I’m the most stupid person alive,” Charlie Brown says as Lucy walks up to him, a football under her arm .

President Trump is Lucy. Gun reform is the football. And we are all Charlie Brown.

Advertisement

“TRUMP ALL OVER THE PLACE ON GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS,” read a CNN chyron Wednesday under the president’s photo. That wasn’t quite right. Regardless of how he muddied his viewpoint, Trump was in his usual place — the NRA’s pocket.

Anyone who still believes the president, especially with an election looming, would make any move to restrict access to guns has skipped beyond cautious hope and landed right into delusion.

I won’t give Trump credit for talking about what he repeatedly called “very meaningful” background checks for gun buyers. We’ve heard this tough-guy talk before — after Las Vegas in 2017; Parkland in 2018; and mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton earlier this month.

“We have to have very meaningful background checks,” Trump said days after the two shooting rampages in Texas and Ohio occurred during a 13-hour span. “I want to see it happen. We need intelligent background checks. This isn’t a question of NRA, Republican, or Democrat.”

For Trump and his Republican coconspirators, the only salient question is what the NRA wants. And the president, who probably talks with NRA honcho Wayne LaPierre more than he talks with Melania, is still drilling down on the organization’s false narrative about mental health – as if this administration cares about mental health.

Advertisement

Even before all the El Paso and Dayton victims were buried, Trump was collapsing like a cheap lawn chair. While claiming he has “an appetite” for background checks, he also said such safeguards were already “very, very strong.” In a page straight from the Book of LaPierre, Trump warned that gun reform legislation a “slippery slope,” where “all of a sudden everything gets taken away. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Now he’s supposedly putting together proposals — full contents as yet unknown — to present to Congress next month. Or later in the fall. Or, whenever.

Though more than 25 people have been arrested for mass shooting threats since 31 people were killed and dozens were injured in Texas and Ohio, Trump has shown no urgency to move quickly on gun reform. In February, the Democratic-controlled House passed bills for universal background checks and to extend the background review period from three to 10 days.

Ninety percent of American support universal background checks.

Both bills have languished at Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s door. Trump could have leaned on McConnell weeks ago to get those bills through the Republican-controlled Senate. Instead, he’s dissing Denmark’s prime minister, concocting new horrors to heap on migrant families in US detention, and falsely blaming the media — not his thoughtless economic policies — for a possible recession.

Advertisement

As bulletproof backpacks become a hot back-to-school item, Trump is immune to this nation’s fear and pain. Let’s never forget, this is the man who needed an empathy crib sheet during a White House meeting last year with Parkland High School parents and survivors.

Trump will dither, dawdle, and move on — until the next mass shooting, wherein he’ll recycle his same old empty spiel. If we let him and McConnell get away with it again, then maybe we’re as stupid as the president thinks we are. And like Charlie Brown, we’ll end up in the exact same place — frightened, grieving, and flat on our backs.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.