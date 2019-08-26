In N.H., Biden gives the gaffe police fresh ammunition

With that jarring rhetorical detour, the 76-year-old former vice president officially gave his gaffe patrol something new to tweet about. Yet, voters chased down afterwards didn’t mention it. Instead they used words like authentic, sincere, and knowledgeable to describe the candidate they watched for some 70 minutes.

Near the end of a town hall designed to focus on health care, Joe Biden asked the audience to imagine what might have happened to the country if Barack Obama were assassinated in 2008.

Of course, a few quickie interviews don’t represent the full range of reaction from a crowd of about 400. But they do reflect the stubborn disconnect between Biden’s popularity, as measured by polls, and the prevailing media view that his flaws will eventually doom his quest for the presidency.

“He was wonderful,” said Maria Turchi, 64, who was visiting from Florida. “I am voting Biden.” So is her friend, Nancy Aaron, 69, of Franconia, who said Biden is for “the common person, the average Joe.” A positive review also came from Don Rosenshine, 76, who said he came to the event on the Dartmouth College campus to see if “this guy’s political chops are still there.” His conclusion: They are. But Rosenshine isn’t committed to Biden. He and his wife, Susan, who attended with him, “want to see if the country is ready for Elizabeth Warren. I’m not sure.”

Warning to the Biden campaign: People who think relatively kindly of him are not always Biden voters. Take Miriam Osofsky, 59, of Hanover. She supports Sanders or Warren and called Biden to task for a climate change policy that to her mind doesn’t go far enough. Still, she said she felt more comfortable after seeing him in person. So did her 21-year-old son. “I have a little better sense of who he is. . . I have more trust in him,” said Daniel Osofsky, who’s also with Sanders or Warren.

Voter resistance to slamming Biden for his gaffes may also be an assessment of his very human vulnerability. That’s what struck me during the health care discusion about the need to build on the Affordable Care Act. Biden’s touchstone for that conversation is the cancer diagnosis of his son, Beau, who died of that disease in May 2015. His son’s military service also gives him a powerful platform to discuss veteran mental health issues, which he does with great passion. He comes across as a presidential candidate who feels voters’ pain because he’s still in great pain. Perhaps that contributes to some of his rambling thoughts.

To be fair, Biden’s musings about Obama came during a long-winded riff about the political chaos of the 1960s, when the country was divided over war and civil rights, and Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated. Biden was trying to make the point that events of that era inspired political activism, just as current events should inspire similar activism in young people. Yet, inserting speculation about a theoretical Obama assassination into the mix was disconcerting; and Biden’s statement that some people suspected he was gay when he supported women’s rights back in the 1970s was also curious. That and other clumsy remarks over the weekend renewed predictions that Biden’s bubble is about to burst.

Maybe it is. One new national poll puts Warren, Sanders and Biden in a virtual tie. On the other hand, perhaps President Trump has so normalized outrageous political rhetoric that nothing shocks or offends anymore. On the day of the Hanover town hall, the president went on a tweet tirade against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which caused the stock market to plunge, and mocked Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Earlier in the week, Trump labeled Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen “nasty” after she called his proposal to buy Greenland “absurd.”

To some voters, a quirky but empathetic Biden is still preferable to a mean-spirited and divisive Trump. Biden’s problem is that he’s not yet running against Trump. First, he must get past his Democratic rivals and the gaffe patrol.

