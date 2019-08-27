Selling Trumpism without Trump

It’s not just that Walsh was a harbinger of the foul winds that ushered Trump into the White House. Walsh surfed the Tea Party wave, stirred by the election of President Obama, into Congress in 2010. While he served only one term as an Illinois congressman, his win reinforced the idea that a far-right candidate tapping into this nation’s bottomless well of white resentment could get elected.

Choosing between President Trump and Joe Walsh, a former congressman now vying for the Republican nomination , is like opting for gangrene over flesh-eating bacteria. The end result is equally hideous, and neither bodes well for anyone interested in their own long-term survival.

Like Trump, Walsh was a birther, amplifying a racist lie to delegitimize this nation’s first black president. He endorses a hard-line approach to immigration and opposes same-sex marriage. He fomented racist animosity on social media, and on his soon-to-be-cancelled conservative talk radio show. Now in the invited glare of TV cameras, he’s all equivocating regrets and nonsensical explanations. “I wouldn’t call myself a racist,” Walsh said on MSNBC, “but I’ve said racist things on Twitter.”

I no more believe Walsh’s apologies than I believe the president when he called himself a “very stable genius.”

Walsh called black people “lazy.” Echoing Trump’s comment about countries with large populations of color, Walsh said “Haiti is a sh*thole and it’s run by blacks.” He claimed Obama hated Israel because “he’s a Muslim.”

And Walsh didn’t confine his bile to matters of race.

Weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Walsh tweeted, “On November 8th, I’m voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I’m grabbing my musket. You in?”

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked, “What exactly does that mean?” Walsh replied, “It means protesting. Participating in acts of civil disobedience. Doing what it takes to get our country back.”

Now running as a Trump alternative, Walsh (sans musket, I assume) wants to take the country back from Trump — but not Trumpism itself.

Walsh is selling himself as a more coherent Trump with a better hairdo. That’s the only difference. But he’s aiming for the same voters who’ve fashioned Trumpism into a fierce white-identity cult. Walsh is part of that cult, but Trump’s relentless idiocy is hurting the GOP brand. Republicans don’t mind supporting misogynist or racist policies, of course; they just hate it when everyone else notices.

Unable to couch his worst instincts, Trump tipped the GOP’s ugly hand. That’s what Never Trumpers find off-putting, and it’s why they can’t be trusted. Republicans haven’t spent the past 50 years crafting warnings about welfare queens, railing about “law and order,” and rebranding a hatred of women’s reproductive rights as pro-women, to have Trump say out loud what they privately believe.

Walsh wants to present another choice for those fretting that 2020 could mean GOP disaster if a buffoon remains at the top of the ticket. So does Bill Kristol, a conservative writer and Trump critic. On CNN this week, he half-joked that Rick Santorum, the former Pennsylvania senator, should offer a primary challenge to the sitting president. “He’s a much better version of President Trump,” Kristol said. And there it is — the same extreme views, but none of the daily cringing. Republicans don’t mind policies that keep children in cages or foster voter suppression; they just want it wrapped in a less ill-fitting suit.

It’s unlikely Walsh will beat Trump. Among Republicans, the president’s poll numbers are still high, even if they’ve been a bit flaccid lately. Still, one should never underestimate this nation’s capacity to grant a white man another redemption arc. In recent days, Sean Spicer, who spun outrageous lies as Trump’s first White House press secretary, was cast on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Joe Arpaio, the bigoted former Arizona sheriff charged with contempt of court and later pardoned by Trump, has announced that he is again running for his old job.

Walsh believes Trumpism, in all its venality and cruelty, can survive without Trump. In an oxymoron for the ages, he wants to be a better Trump — which makes him as manifestly unfit to be president as the man he seeks to replace.

In the meantime, the rest of us wish for Trump’s political future the same fate that befell Walsh’s earlier brief excursion into politics — one-and-done.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.