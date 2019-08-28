Can Ed Davis pitch the truth to David Ortiz?

Now Davis — a former Boston police commissioner who went on to launch his own security consulting company — has been chosen by Ortiz to get to the bottom of why someone wanted to hurt him. We can only hope that’s the real mission, because the truth is important, no matter how many walk-offs you hit. There’s room for doubt, however. Joe Baerlein, an Ortiz spokesman, now says Davis, who was also hired to provide personal security for Ortiz, is not conducting “a full-blown investigation,” but “monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in the Dominican Republic.”

On June 10, the day after Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic, Ed Davis tweeted : “Prayers for David Ortiz and his family. He is more than a good man, he is us. Thank God he will pull through.”

That’s too bad. Because to date, credible information from Dominican sources has been harder to come by than reliable Sox pitching — and the lack of it not only affects Ortiz, it affects the country he loves. The shifting narrative of the Ortiz story is causing more strife and tension between Dominicans and a government they already distrust.

On June 9, a gunman rushed up behind Ortiz while he sat with friends at a Santo Domingo bar. The gunman fired a single bullet into the retired slugger’s back. Within 72 hours, Dominican authorities announced Ortiz had been targeted by a hit squad for an unspecified reason, and said there was a $7,800 bounty for his death. Some 18 days later, the national police announced that the hitman mistook Ortiz for another person who bears zero resemblance to him.

As my Globe colleagues Bob Hohler and Aimee Ortiz have reported, Dominicans have little faith in the mistaken identity theory. As the Globe also reported, Frank Félix Durán Mejía, the lead police investigator in the David Ortiz case, is on the payroll of Major League Baseball, raising questions about the credibility of the national police investigation. So, a full-blown, independent investigation would be welcome — even if Davis is not exactly conflict-free. Clients listed on the website for Davis’s private security consulting firm include the Boston Red Sox and The Boston Globe, which is owned by Red Sox owner John Henry. Davis is also listed on Baerlein’s website as part of his strategic team.

According to Baerlein, Ortiz has no idea why he was targeted. However, Dominican media and some other news outlets have suggested the shooting is connected to jealousy over a woman. Asked about it, Baerlein said, “The amount of scandalous, inaccurate, scurrilous crap that has come out of there would boggle your mind.”

Much of it was launched by a grainy video taken in the waiting room of the hospital where Ortiz underwent emergency surgery after the shooting. The video begins with a scantily clad woman falling over and being roughly picked up and jostled by several men, and then arguing loudly with other women in the room.

Durán, the national police spokesman, told the Globe the video triggered speculation about a romantic motive for the shooting that police could not corroborate. “There was a fight between two women in the clinic, and from there people started to speculate and speculate and speculate and started to create a story that this was a fight over women,” said Durán.

Asked if Ortiz knows who the woman is, Baerlein said Ortiz was undergoing surgery, so he has no idea who was in the waiting room. Asked if Ortiz has watched the video, he said, “I don’t know.” Because Davis is not undertaking a full-blown investigation, there are no plans to try to interview the woman, said Baerlein — although getting to the bottom of what happened would seem to involve that.

No more brushbacks, changeups, or curveballs. Davis should hunt for the whole truth, and whatever it is, pitch it straight over the plate to Ortiz.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Joan_Vennochi.