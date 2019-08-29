A breaking point? No, a turning point

The general who spent two honorable years trying to keep things together in a dysfunctional national administration says the country is at a breaking point.

Until recently, it’s been easy to share that pessimistic view, but as summer wanes, there are promising signs that the country has instead reached a turning point when it comes to President Trump. Voters are increasingly looking askance at a president whose erraticism, divisiveness, and tenuous tether on reality are growing worse, not better. Not the hard-core Trump base, mind you, on whom he retains a cult leader’s hold. They are a distinct minority, though.

Trump has long been underwater, polling wise, with a national majority of voters on a wide range of matters. The one issue keeping him politically viable has been the economy. That’s now changing. The latest evidence comes in a new Quinnipiac poll. With warning lights flashing, more voters see the economy getting worse (37 percent) than better (31 percent). And by 41 percent to 37 percent, they say Trump’s policies are hurting rather than helping. That hardly looks like an electorate receptive to Trump’s emerging reelection message: that, like him or not, voters must back him if they want to keep the economic good times rolling.

Meanwhile, the full Donald has been on prominent display. It’s easy to shrug your shoulders about his tantrum at Denmark or to roll your eyes over his crazy notion of detonating a nuclear bomb to fend off approaching hurricanes, which thankfully seems to have encountered a containment vessel of bureaucratic sanity.

Not so on global warming, however. At a time when the public is waking up to the gravity of the problem, Trump has made it unmistakably clear that he himself won’t take any action. He did that first by skipping a G-7 meeting on the subject, with the White House claiming, in a Mobius strip of mendacity, that he hadn’t attended because he was meeting with two leaders who . . . were actually at the very climate forum Trump snubbed.

Pressed at a later news conference about whether he believed in climate change, Trump made his indifference even plainer, saying the United States had a “tremendous wealth” of fossil fuels and that “I’m not going to lose that wealth . . . on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren’t working too well.”

He has also continued his muddled message on international matters. Despite bluffing and blustering, the president blinked on his trade war with China, delaying the tariffs his administration had announced. (Further, he took a half-step back and sideways on his attempt to force more nuclear and military concessions from Iran.) Trump later maintained that all his jawing, yawing, and seesawing on China was merely his negotiating style. The problem there is that both adversaries and putative allies seem to have concluded it’s easier to wait the president out than to figure him out. Or deal with him on his terms.

All in all, it was quite a show, framing in a few short days long evident maladies of an ill-ordered mind: petulance, harebrained notions, myopia, and wild inconsistency, to name a few.

Increasingly, all that seems to be sinking in. As several recent national polls have shown, the top-tier Democratic candidates all beat Trump, who is stuck in the 39 to 40 percent range, and in some cases handily. When those Trump-trouncing Democratic aspirants range from center-left Joe Biden to hard-left Bernie Sanders, voters are signaling they are so tired of Trump that they are willing to accept a broad range of alternatives.

That’s not to say the national mood won’t shift again. Or that Trump couldn’t successfully draw to another Electoral College inside straight. My view: That risk becomes more acute if Democrats run on imposing a single-payer health plan on all Americans, whether they want it or not.

Still, as the campaign moves toward fall, the nation clearly wants a change. And for all the unknowns ahead, one thing can be said with near-certainty: Trump himself simply can’t change.

Scot Lehigh can be reached at lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GlobeScotLehigh.