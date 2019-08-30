When the watch stopped

It’s one of those little moments when I can feel myself not keeping pace, and not wanting to keep pace, with the culture.

But this morning, no one answers at the cab company. The phone rings and rings. We call another cab company. Same thing. Luckily there’s a hotel only a few blocks away from where we live. We grab our bags, walk over there, and pick up the single cab that’s waiting in the taxi stand outside.

It is 4:30 in the morning and we’re due to catch a 6 a.m. flight. We know the drill: Call the cab company; a grumpy-sounding man or woman will answer and bark, “Ten minutes”; and the cab will pull up in front of our house.

My grownup kids would have gotten an Uber.

But my husband and I don’t have and don’t want smartphones.

I like privacy and silence. “So just turn it off,” people have said to me; but I don’t want to have to turn it off. I don’t want to have phone conversations while I’m walking on the street or picking out vegetables in the grocery store. I don’t want a device to know where I am or offer helpful suggestions. I know myself well enough to know that if I had a phone I’d check it constantly, become more anxious than I already am, succumb to all its glittery temptations. I’m comfortable with my choice not to have this kind of device.

But an incident like this morning’s taxi scramble makes me think about how the texture of daily life evolves over time. You notice this kind of cultural shift at the junctures when you yourself are unwilling to make the shift. Not having a smartphone makes me an oddball. The culture assumes that I’ll use a phone to pay for my parking meter, to arrange for an Uber, to find my way from Point A to Point B. There are still alternatives — quarters to drop into most parking meters, cabdrivers struggling to survive in a difficult and declining livelihood, maps and guidebooks for the cities I visit — but the tide is coming in, and my paper- and cash-based island is getting smaller.

History is made up of big headline events, ongoing conflicts, and disasters both natural and manmade, but it’s also composed of these gradual, almost imperceptible shifts in the texture of our daily lives — the mystery of how each generation succeeds the one before. Things seep in, things fade out. When our older son was 10 we moved to a house that had an old rotary phone hanging on the wall. “How do I work it?” he asked, wanting to call a friend.

“You just dial,” I said.

“What do you mean?” he asked; and I had to show him how to put a finger into the little hole next to the numbers, drag the dial around in a circle, and then let go.

I think about my grandmothers, one born in 1888 and the other in 1900, and all the changes they witnessed. I imagine that if they could come back now, they’d see things they wouldn’t recognize, and they’d miss some essential items that aren’t around anymore (typewriters, which were important to them both). They would still recognize, in my kitchen, a few of their own belongings, some pots and dishes and linens, and an old potato masher that passed to my parents and then to me.

Also in my kitchen, in a bowl where miscellaneous things end up, there is a wristwatch. I found it a few months ago while I was cleaning, and brought it downstairs so I’d remember to ask our friends if they might have lost a watch. No one claimed it. Finally I showed it to my younger son, who said it had been his, when he was a kid. The watch had stopped at 2:35, sometime after he took it off and started using a phone to tell time.

That was years ago, more than a decade. The kids have grown up, moved out and into their own lives.

But in my kitchen, according to the watch, it is still 2:35.

Joan Wickersham’s column appears regularly in the Globe.