How mass media became a marketplace

This wasn’t always the case. Back when radio first appeared, a century ago, some federal officials proposed that the government control all broadcasts. Congress eventually decided to issue licenses to private stations. But not without trepidation.

If you’ve ever wondered how pundits spouting conspiracy theories came to dominate our discourse, here’s the reason: Americans treat mass media as a marketplace rather than a civic institution.

In 1926, a Texan lawmaker named Luther Johnson issued a remarkably prescient warning. “American thought and American politics will be largely at the mercy of those who operate these stations,” he declared, “for publicity is the most powerful weapon that can be wielded in a republic.”

Congress soon passed the Radio Act of 1927, which required stations to air programming “in the public interest” if they wanted licenses. The Fairness Doctrine later called on radio and TV stations to cover controversial issues and to “provide representative expression of all responsible shades of opinion.”

The idea was not to muzzle free speech but to prevent broadcasters from devolving into echo chambers of partisan propaganda. The underlying presumption of these measures was that mass media was a civic institution, subject to regulation.

This presumption ended with the election of Ronald Reagan. “The perception of broadcasters as community trustees should be replaced by a view of broadcasters as marketplace participants,” argued Mark Fowler, Reagan’s FCC chair. TV was “just another appliance — it’s a toaster with pictures.”

Fowler stopped enforcing the Fairness Doctrine. When Congress sought to reinstate the measure, Reagan vetoed the legislation. Within a few years, a new form of talk radio had overtaken the AM dial. Irate hosts preached a gospel of white male victimization at the hands of immigrants, bureaucrats, feminists, and global elites. Rupert Murdoch soon launched Fox News, which beamed the same aggrieved cant into America’s living rooms.

The Internet, with its deluge of social media platforms and partisan websites, now serves as a kind of epistemological buffet. We seek out those digital sources that affirm our biases, insulated from journalistic standards of truth. Unfiltered agitprop has become an ominously profitable industry.

Few grasped the reach of this industry until the 2016 presidential election. Despite a raft of scandals and low approval ratings, Donald Trump eked out a win. He did so, in part, by inheriting an audience steeped in his brand of racial incitement and an electorate riven by hyper-polarization.

Americans are now seeing the consequences of an unregulated mass media as never before. Primetime hosts call white nationalism a hoax, even as racists congregate online to celebrate acts of domestic terrorism. Theirs is a discourse unchallenged by scientific data and impervious to basic human decency, never mind “reasonable shades of opinion.”

Concerned citizens have mounted sponsor boycotts and called to shut down virulent websites. We’ve attempted to use market forces because we’ve come to accept Fowler’s vision of mass media as nothing more than another marketplace.

But does anyone truly believe that our televisions, or computer screens, are simply toasters with pictures? Or that our radios are toasters that talk?

The FBI investigators who interviewed Dylann Roof, the young white man who slaughtered nine African-American parishioners in a Charleston church in 2015, described his mindset this way: “Every bit of motivation came from things he saw on the Internet . . . He is simply regurgitating, in whole paragraphs, slogans and facts — bits and pieces of facts that he downloaded from the Internet directly into his brain.”

Is that the work of a toaster?

In abandoning our conception of mass media as a civic institution, we’ve bought into the right-wing myth that all regulation amounts to censorship.

But the Fairness Doctrine wouldn’t stop Alex Jones from claiming that the Sandy Hook mass murders were a false flag operation. It would simply allow others with a different perspective — one grounded in rational thought and facts — to address his audience.

As Supreme Court Justice Byron White wrote in a 1969 decision upholding the Fairness Doctrine, “It is the purpose of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail.”

Just as the founders never anticipated that the right to bear arms would be used to justify easy access to AK-47s, so too, they never anticipated that the First Amendment would become a refuge for mercenary orators who spout lies about the established science of climate change, and pollute our civic discourse with fearmongering.

If we are to save our republic from the dark forces unleashed by mass media, we must heed the warning that Luther Johnson issued nearly a century ago. Lawmakers should move to reinstate guidelines on all forms of mass media — including cable TV and the Internet. The only way to restore the uninhibited marketplace of ideas Justice White spoke of is to regulate those who profit by brainwashing Americans.

Steve Almond is the author of 11 books, including “Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to our Country.’’