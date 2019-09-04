Rhode Island — homebound and likely to stay that way

To a majority of Rhode Islanders — many of whom still consider a drive north from Pawtucket to Norwood, Mass., or southwest to Stonington, Conn., a “day trip”— the news that the nearest gateways to Europe and other faraway places are again Boston’s Logan Airport or Bradley Airport near Hartford, Norwegian’s exit causes little concern.

The recent decision by Norwegian Airlines to pull its direct service to international destinations from Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport leaves the Ocean State more tightly bound by its geographic and imaginary borders. Once Norwegian leaves in September, the only flights to international cities from Green will be the regular Air Canada service from Providence to Toronto.

We Rhode Islanders can be a “stay put” bunch. It is still common to hear locals say, with full amazement, it’s “such a long ride to” whatever border towns surround the state. In reality, the capital city of Providence is less than 45 minutes to an hour from Boston’s South Shore or the Connecticut line.

We may also be the only state where metropolitan-area parents pout or even weep when a grown child decides to move to a border town like Harmony, Albion, or Greene — Rhode Island hamlets a stone’s throw from the State House. It is a standing joke among residents that we feel we ought to “pack a lunch” when facing any out-of-state trek. In reality, most Rhode Island cities or towns are about a half-hour from another state.

This cement-foot mindset is, of course, more prevalent in older residents than among our young people who, thankfully, have managed for the most part to give reality a chance. They know that bright lights and big cities like Boston, New Haven, and even New York are reachable by car in less time than it often takes to renew one’s license or get new number plates at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

In fairness, I also observe, as the years go by, that, thankfully, more Rhode Islanders will will venture to the four corners of the world to expand their horizons. They will be especially and uniquely sad to see Norwegian leave. T.F. Green Airport is, frankly, a heck of a lot easier to get to and use than Logan. Parking is plentiful, and the airport by national standards is relatively new and as comfortable as one could hope for. Bradley, though adequate and despite recent marketing campaigns, always seems like a more taxing journey. This may be because the routes to the Hartford area from Rhode Island are older, less direct, and tedious.

As a frequent overseas traveler, and someone who lives minutes from T.F. Green, my perfect world would include regular flights from Providence to Rome, Paris, Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon, and, of course, London. (From any of those capitals I could connect to the Far East if I didn’t abhor the idea of a full day squished in a plane.)

But I am a native Rhode Islander: I understand that a state losing population and one where my neighbors still feel that New Bedford or Stonington are “day trip” destinations probably doesn’t have the will to make flights to “foreign countries” profitable for any airline.

That being the case, many Rhode Islanders will continue to feel that renting a house at Scarborough Beach for a couple of weeks during the summer, an occasional jaunt to Newport, the Cape, or Block Island, or a bus trip to Boston or New York City for the really adventurous, are more than they need to get away from it all for a while. Those who can will drive or fly to Florida for a winter respite. As long as Southwest and Jet Blue keep their desks open at Green Airport, Rhode Island will feel well-served.

Real travelers, sadly, will still face the extra time, cost, and traffic challenges that lead to Logan or Bradley when they are headed for any place that requires a passport. In the end, that is a small price to pay for those of us blessed with wanderlust.

Mary Ann Sorrentino’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow her on Twitter at @Thatmaryann.