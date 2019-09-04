Trump’s absence in Poland duly noted

“This America,” he continued “opened the eyes of the world to the overwhelming power of freedom and democracy — especially to us Germans.” However, “much of that does not seem to be a given anymore.” Steinmeier’s last remark, with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance, constitutes perhaps the fiercest rebuke of recent US policy to come from a top European official.

“On this anniversary, we all look to the United States with gratitude. The power of its army, together with other allies in the West and the East, crushed National Socialism,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany said during his speech in Warsaw on Sunday. He was joined by a large group of foreign dignitaries, survivors, and veterans invited by the Polish president to a solemn ceremony marking 80 years since Poland was invaded by Adolf Hitler, officially launching World War II.

That should not come as surprise, though, since President Trump spent a good part of last week landing a slew of foreign policy faux pas — whether it was by angering Denmark after announcing he wanted to buy Greenland, or butting heads with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain when he insisted that Russia be let back into the group of economic powerhouses, the G7.

Trump is the political antithesis of Steinmeier. The latter embodies the quintessential politician of a humiliated post-WWII Germany — he is reserved and articulate, aware of the dangers of espousing political radicalism, and exceedingly pragmatic in his foreign policy ventures. (Notably, Steinmeir on Sunday begged Poland’s forgiveness for the “German crime” of the war.) Trump, on the other hand, made no effort to seem distracted by the climate disaster he used as an excuse not to attend the anniversary, and photos of him playing golf on the day he was supposed to join world leaders,memorializing one of the lowest points in human history struck a particularly distasteful note.

But back to Poland, the country so fervent to host Trump. Poland is perhaps one of the westernmost European countries willing to organize a critique-free welcome for the US president. Historically bogged down by occupation, countless partitioning, war-time destruction, and an ill-fitting foray into socialism, Poland emerged from the Cold War as an eager European democracy. Yet it has since felt that established European powers like Germany and France have failed to treat it as an equal, an affront that some believe led to the current insular and conservative government being elected into power.

For the current government, worsening relations with traditional transatlantic powers meant that they could form what the Polish press has called “a special relationship” with the United States. They boast that, since being elected, Trump has met with President Andrzej Duda more than with any other world leader; Duda even infamously offered last year to name a US military base in Poland “Fort Trump.” Trump also represents a different kind of US value system, one that does not criticize ethnic scapegoating, nationalism, or economic protectionism — all values represented by the ruling Law and Justice party in Poland.

So Trump has managed to disappoint everyone — both the moderate European centrists hoping to maintain control in an increasingly tense political setting on the continent, and the budding authoritarians who were happy to see, finally, a White House occupant who would not lecture them about freedom and democracy. It’s as if the president is not the slightest bit concerned that the longstanding European patience toward the US is wearing thin, and what this could mean for the country that had an outsized influence in Europe for most of the 20th century.

Europe has already started thinking about America-free foreign policy options. After Trump pulled out of the Iran agreement, Europe found a way to circumvent US sanctions and maintain the deal, since most nations believed that sending in observers was the only way to keep Iran’s nuclear ambitions under control. The nonchalance with which Trump exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces deal, meant to keep Europe safe from Russian missiles placed on the continent’s eastern flank, did not inspire confidence in his role as an international peacemaker.

Regardless of Trump’s indifference to Sunday’s ceremonies, he has caused damage to European Union-US relations that will not be easy for his successors to repair. A strong US ally would be sorely needed to enable a smooth transition after Brexit, when Britain leaves the EU, the main binding political force on the continent. Or the damage could run deeper, with the EU taking a more confrontational stance toward the United States. Since Trump does not seem to value Europe as an ally, why would the United States be treated as anything but an enemy?

Una Hajdari is an independent journalist covering Central and Eastern Europe.