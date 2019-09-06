Had they been killed by a stranger in a public place, there would have been hours of coverage and social media hashtags galore. Instead, outside of the small community left reeling, these murders have been largely overlooked. This, despite the fact that mass shootings in the home are far more common than the lone gunman killings that usually garner the biggest headlines.

On Labor Day, five people were murdered in a mass shooting in Alabama . Unlike another atrocity days earlier that affected two West Texas cities and claimed seven victims , it received far less national attention — even though three of the victims were children, and the suspect is their 14-year-old brother.

With gun massacres, home is where the horror is.

Even before this recent massacre, there had been 283 mass shootings, loosely defined as at least four people shot (not including the shooter), this year. That’s more mass shootings than days so far in 2019. Since Alabama, there have been two more.

Police still don’t know what prompted the family massacre in rural Elkmont, Ala. All of the victims were shot in the family’s home. The two adults were the suspect’s father and stepmother; his three siblings ranged in age from 6 months to 6 years old.

This much is already known: A 14-year-old should not have had access to a gun.

According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, the presence of a firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of violent death, whether by homicide, suicide, or accident. Most of this nation’s murders are by gun, and a majority of victims are killed in their own homes.

In January, a Louisiana man shot to death his parents and three members of another family that took him in. Last month, a Virginia man fatally shot his mother, sister, and infant nephew; that case only received national attention because video of the naked suspect in a foot chase with police went viral.

Since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last month killed 31 people and injured dozens, discussions about how to wean this nation from its addiction to firearms have been reignited. With President Trump, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and the rest of the GOP still faithfully taking their do-nothing cues from the NRA, others are trying to address an epidemic plaguing cities and towns nationwide.

Walmart, whose El Paso store was the site of the most recent Texas massacre, announced it will no longer sell ammunition for handguns or military-style assault rifles. Company officials also advocated for stronger background checks and called on Congress to resume debate about stemming gun violence, including a possible reinstatement of the assault weapons ban.

Like Walmart, Kroger, a popular retail chain, is asking customers in open-carry states to forego displaying their firearms within stores.

In a unanimous vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the NRA a domestic terrorist organization. Certainly, the resolution is more showmanship that substance, but it’s a notable jab at the rabidly most extreme members of the pro-gun group that is increasingly out of step with national sentiment on gun reform.

While these are positive steps, the conversations are incomplete. Few are talking about the gun violence that literally hits home. Republicans are still refusing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. There are no discussions about keeping guns already in the home secure and out of the hands of children.

Yes, it’s terrifying to think that no place is safe from gun violence — not houses of worship, movie theaters, schools, outdoor festivals, stores, nightclubs, and more locations than our jittery minds can bear. It’s no less horrific to imagine that the greatest danger may lie where people should feel the most safe.

