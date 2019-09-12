Say this for Johnson’s come-from-behind case as chief incompetent: In a mere month and a half, he has managed to accumulate a string of blunders, setbacks, and defeats the likes of which took Trump a year or more to tally.

It’s a tale of two mediocrities: The twin tenures of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. And it’s hard to judge who has offered a more astonishing affront to national norms in recent days, Trump, with his aborted plan to invite the Taliban (!) to Camp David (!) for peace talks, or Johnson, with his imperial suspension of Parliament for a crucial five weeks in the run-up to the latest Brexit deadline.

Advertisement

And yet, what a summer of buffoonery Trump has visited upon the United States, from racist sniping at “the Squad” to disparaging a major American city to browbeating his own Fed chairman to engaging in a one-sided schoolboy feud with the prime minister of Denmark to apparently altering the map of Hurricane Dorian’s projected course in support of his erroneous warning that it threatened Alabama.

Even in this anti-institutional era, the declining trajectories of both “leaders” highlight this truth: Shabby demagogues who dismiss complex international arrangements as the work of idiots, claim that knotty problems are easily solved, and ride tinny populism to power, ultimately face a brutal reckoning with reality.

Start with Trump. From Iran to China to North Korea, his foreign policy is a kaleidoscope of chaos. Meanwhile, America has gone from leader to outlier on climate change. Domestically, his so-called much-better, much-cheaper health care promise has been rendered ridiculous. A freshet of red ink has replaced his promised deficit reduction and debt repayment.

But then again, look at Johnson. His highhanded moves have lost the Conservatives their functional majority and his government the services of his brother Jo. In his own equivalent of (not so) Sharpie-gate, the British premier is now fending off suggestions he lied to the queen to secure her support for proroguing Parliament.

Advertisement

Although Parliament has instructed him to seek another Brexit delay unless he can strike an acceptable departure agreement with the European Union, England’s enfant terrible has declared he won’t abide by their wishes. That is, by the law. Instead, having once assured Britain that it could leave the European Union with little or no pain, Johnson poses as ready to countenance a no-deal Brexit — a crash-out his own government says could wreak havoc on the UK.

That, however, looks like a bluff from a politician who has bumbled his way into a tight corner. Bluster aside, his real choices reduce to these: Strike an acceptable divorce agreement or abandon his no-delay stance.

Or resign.

“Boris Johnson is Trumpesque in his unpredictability and bluster, [but] I don’t know how he blusters his way through this,” Baroness Angela Smith, the Labor Party leader in the House of Lords, tells me via e-mail.

More good news: The Labor Party appears to be resolving its own ambivalence about Brexit, and positioning itself increasingly firmly on the remain side.

“The position is that there should now be a referendum between a credible Brexit option — that is, whatever deal has been negotiated, so that we are talking about the reality of what it means rather than the abstract — and remain,” writes Smith. “Most Labor people go on to be clear that in such a referendum we would support remain.” Further, says Smith, any general election held before a resolution of Brexit would likely become a de facto referendum on the matter.

Advertisement

So it’s increasingly likely that the final decision on Brexit will be taken out of Johnson’s hands, either by his fellow parliamentarians or by the British people themselves. And in the fairly near future.

We’ll have to wait longer for American voters to stay Donald Trump’s hand. But if current polling is any indication, that moment increasingly seems scheduled to arrive in November of 2020 — which is not a moment too soon.

Scot Lehigh can be reached at lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.