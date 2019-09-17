We are part of the first wave of kind-of climate refugees, relocating to a strange new world, I thought as we arrived in this land of smiling, fat-bike-cycling, lobster-hauling octo-decathletes and OCD gardeners.

What a change from the broiling bayous of East Texas! In this granitic New England scape, it’s chilled as salmon mousse even in August.

The estuaries respirate with methane breath, and the bugs pelting your head attest to the health of the environment, even as Mainers gather at micro-breweries to fret over Lyme disease and mistrustfully eye the cruise ships disgorging cities’ worth of tourists, possible carriers of norovirus or other communicable maladies.

Domestic migrants, my wife and I have emigrated from Houston. Lashed by Hurricane Barry en route, we came hauling two ancient, swag-bellied cats and three feral children. This is a bad combination for road trips. There is, I stress for your benefit, no such thing as a portable cat litter setup. (Entrepreneurs, take note.)

Several pressures propelled our move, but 2017’s Hurricane Harvey was the pneumatic cannon that launched us like a potato. In four days, rain fell on Houston like ruin in the Old Testament. Actually, “fell” is the wrong verb. And lo, rain without end smote the Houstonites and the very last of their strip malls and even the highways did run as rivers.

On the storm’s final, apocalyptic night, out of boxed wine and exhausted by stir-crazy ferals, I realized the rules of the natural world had warped like wet plywood and were about as useful. Could it be that all the Gulf waters were suspended above instead of sedately cupped in that basin ringed by Florida and the Yucatan?

Two years on, I have colleagues still working through the storm’s aftermath. Their existences are defined by contractors and insurers, which is more dystopian than any Margaret Atwood novel. And these were the lucky people! In this context, we concluded that trading Jurassic-scale storms for 10.75 months of New England winter was a decided gain.

Educating aforementioned ferals also motivated us. Putting kids through a struggling public school system is like wrestling porcupines even in good times. But “good times,” “education,” and “porcupines” are not terms you’ll often find paired in Texas. Do I have faith a political majority of Ted Nugents will solve the pointed problems of public education?

That was rhetorical.

Finally, we come to the cost of living, a euphemism for the exchange of bodily organs in return for unfun goods and services. A vast percentage of the One Percenters have needed tax cuts to eke by, so you can imagine how we’ve been eking. I’ll admit it: If eking were diplomacy, I’d be Jared in the Middle East. I’m adrift in the grim Bermuda Triangle of budgeting circumscribed by feral care, health insurance, and orthodontia. As I’ve ear-marked shares of my pancreas and lung to these costs, that leaves one kidney to cover housing. But in Maine the kidney-to-square-footage rate means we can have four-to-seven shingles in addition to three walls. I am not complaining.

And so we said adios to Hustletown, TX, and introduced ourselves to Pine-Tree & Lobster Hinterland. A hopeful place where Greenland’s melt may wash lobsters into bushes for easy foraging and provide for a thriving economy of gondoliers.

Yes, I miss Houston. She’s like that girlfriend with the Neruda poetry neck tattoo, that too-loud convertible, those friends for whom you budget bail money before buying the third round. The city’s energy is magnificent, a great inhalation without end, the suck of commerce and steel-belted radials on diamond-ground concrete slab. She’s 109 languages in one zip code, an aficionada of a ballet, theater, literary, and fine art scene turbo-charged by cultural insecurity and enhanced by roving taco trucks and Michelin-star dining in strip malls.

But in this trade, we now have the luxury of not worrying about the schools closing because of an Airborne Toxic Event. The tap water is safely transparent. Rain doesn’t sizzle when it hits the ground, and when you see projected hurricane paths you don’t reach for your Sharpie to revise the trajectory. Also, Ted Cruz is on the TV far less often.

We are so lucky. So very lucky.

Alexander Parsons is a not-yet-winter-proofed novelist and professor.