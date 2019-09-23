It’s been almost four years since I, once a Law-&-Order-of-any-kind fanatic, have watched one of the franchise’s episodes. Ever since a Cleveland grand jury in 2015 refused to indict Officer Timothy Loehmann after he shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice within two seconds of his arrival on the scene, lied about requesting that he drop his toy gun three times, and was exposed as an officer who had been fired from his previous job due to mental unfitness, I have not been able to watch a single episode of my once-favorite drama.

On Sept. 26, “Law & Order: SVU” will begin its record-breaking 21st season on television. Like in previous years, millions of viewers will tune in to watch the season premiere. I will not be among them.

All of a sudden, I could see how cheering for the show’s detectives and assistant district attorneys — even when I knew they were engaging in wrongful behavior — was contributing to the problem of broad-scale deference to police officers in their decisions to “shoot first and ask questions later.”

“Law & Order” enables viewers to rationalize away racially biased and irrational behavior while blaming those killed for such bias. “SVU” introduces us to characters like Olivia Benson in ways that make us come to trust them unconditionally. A child borne out of a rape of her mother, Olivia dedicates her life to seeking justice for victims of sexual violence. Elliott Stabler, the father of two daughters, is simply trying to make the world a safer place for his girls. As a result, we root for these detectives in their efforts to take down the bad guys, even when we know the officers are lying, cutting corners, and outright violating suspects’ rights.

The same applies for assistant district attorneys on the show. Repeatedly, and implicitly, “Law & Order” teaches us that the ends justify the means. Even in the few cases where viewers see assistant district attorneys acting in unethical ways, we are made to feel as though all turned out as it should have. Good has prevailed; the bad is behind bars, or dead.

What we don’t usually see are the realities that should complicate viewers’ perceptions of law enforcement, both the police and prosecution, in cases involving the killing of unarmed or non-threatening African Americans. Many African Americans, Latinx individuals, and American Indians face these realities on a daily basis. Yet, on “Law & Order,” we don’t usually see how officers also stop black judges, lawyers, or even plainclothes police officers who are simply driving back home, encounters that we know have become deadly for some. We don’t see the cafeteria supervisor and lawful gun owner like Philando Castile, who is beloved by the students he serves and helps, get stopped and gunned down in front of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter simply because his looks allegedly resemble that of a robbery suspect. And we’re not shown how the close relationship between the police and the assistant district attorneys often serves as a disincentive for DAs to indict an officer, frequently leading to legal maneuvers designed to prevent an indictment by the grand jury.

For far too many people, especially whites, such discriminatory action is invisible. And the absence of this reality from their television life means they often do not believe such inequities exist in law enforcement, and in fact disbelieve such inequities even as their friends and acquaintances of color relay their own experiences.

Indeed, as research shows, depictions of law enforcement and crime on shows like “NYPD Blue” and “Cops” shape their viewers’ perceptions of reality. Even among police officers we see a racial divide. For example, 57 percent of black officers, as compared to only 27 percent of white officers, assert that high-profile police killings of African Americans are a sign of a broader problem, not merely isolated incidents. And nearly 70 percent of black officers, compared with just 27 percent of white officers, agree that the protests following these killings are motivated by a true desire to hold police accountable for their actions instead of any longstanding bias against police.

As I look around me today and see repeated acquittals and non-indictments of police officers who have killed unarmed and non-threatening African Americans, I can no longer bring myself to enjoy programs like my once beloved “SVU.” I cannot accept as mere entertainment television dramas that reinforce this troublesome lens through which far too many viewers frame their reactions to these cases.

Angela Onwuachi-Willig is dean of Boston University School of Law. She is the author of “According to Our Hearts: Rhinelander v. Rhinelander and the Law of the Multiracial Family.”