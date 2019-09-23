In the late nights, I thought of my old chemistry professor, a famous specialist in statistical thermodynamics. His Introductory Chemistry course filled premed students with dread, which he did everything possible to prevent. Famous professors often leave introductory courses to the less famous, and those who don’t still prefer to leave human contact to grad students. But he ran his own study sessions, and energetically met with any petitioner who sought help. All you had to do was ask. Nothing made him happier than when everyone excelled on the exam and his grading curve fell off the edge of the earth.

The water was cold a few months ago when my clinic position was reassigned to a younger psychiatrist. Feelings followed: rage, disbelief, humiliation, disbelief, vengefulness, sadness, disbelief. Where was my bathrobe?

I fell off a sailboat once when I was young. The situation seemed highly improbable in the moment, hard to believe even as it happened. What was with the water? Why was it so cold? Where was the sky? Shouldn’t I be on deck? Was someone going to find me a bathrobe?

After the course ended, we met seasonally at a Chinese restaurant — a lucky community of students he took to lunch.

There were no dark motives. He cared to know about our lives, our choices, our plans. It never occurred to me that while I was feeling honored, he was feeling necessary.

When he was perhaps in his late 60s, the university took away his parking space and his office. The water was suddenly cold. Over egg rolls, he seemed disbelieving that a place he had given almost a half-century of life to could turn in such a way.

At the time, I didn’t understand what he was feeling; his professional life was coming to an end while mine was just beginning. You study, learn, practice, work, and, on the rise, you never consider the fall.

I consider it now. He had gone to such lengths, this professor, to teach us chemical concepts most of us forgot immediately. (Please never ask about pK values.) But even after the cold water, he continued to take his students to lunch. He continued to ask about our lives, and paid for his own parking. He understood — at least, I deeply hope he did — that while he was dispensable to the university, he remained indispensable to us.

This is the lesson he taught that I remember: The job ends, but one way or another, we remain necessary.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.