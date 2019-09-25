This is not about a president lying about having sex with an intern. As a just-released summary of the conversation between the two presidents makes clear, the impeachment inquiry launched this week is about a president blatantly pressing the leader of a foreign country to do him “a favor.” Trump first asks Zelensky to look into “the server,” an apparent reference to the 2016 presidential campaign e-mail hacks. He then repeatedly asks him to look into corruption allegations concerning former vice president and presidential contender Joe Biden.

During their July 25 telephone call, Trump directly asks Zelensky to talk to Attorney General William P. Barr and Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, about a potential investigation into Biden for allegedly stopping a corruption investigation in order to protect his son. That specific theory floated by Trump has been debunked, but Trump still said, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son . . . Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it . . . It sounds horrible to me.”

What’s horrible is Trump’s ask. It came after Zelensky said his country was “almost ready” to buy more military equipment from the United States. And after Trump had already held up $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

What’s left to investigate? The memo released by the White House isn’t even a verbatim transcript of Trump’s entire conversation with Zelensky. If what’s already documented in the memo isn’t “a smoking gun” — as Senator Elizabeth Warren, also a presidential candidate, called it — what is?

Trump’s transgression is pretty simple to understand. It doesn’t cross any personal privacy line that might give rise to squeamishness, like former president Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. It strictly concerns Trump’s conduct in an official capacity as president of the United States. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday, Trump’s conduct demonstrates “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

But given the loyalty of Trump’s base and acolytes in Congress and his own ability to gin up the fog machine, nothing is ever that simple. The Trump defense is that there’s no explicit quid pro quo evident in the phone call.

Reacting to the Ukraine phone call transcript, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, “The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He felt fine with what happened.”

Yet, in his conversation with Zelensky, Trump also said, “The United States has been very, very good to Ukraine. I wouldn’t say that it’s reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good, but the United States has been very, very, very good to Ukraine.” If you were Zelensky, couldn’t you interpret that as a threat?

You can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. You can strip back the curtain, and show Trump in all his inglorious corruption. But you can’t make Republicans like Graham admit that Trump is corrupt. Not yet. Although there are signs that some Republicans have had enough. The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to tell the White House to turn over the complaint from the whistle-blower who first called out the president for inappropriate conduct during the Zelensky telephone conversation.

So far, polls show that impeachment is unpopular. But that could change. If it doesn’t, you have to wonder what would it take to unite the American public in outrage over this president. If the crudeness of Trump leveraging the power of the country he was elected to serve for his personal, political benefit doesn’t outrage Americans, nothing will.

So far, Trump has managed to divide and conquer, by pitting people against each other on the basis of race, gender, and ethnicity. But polls shouldn’t stop House Democrats from doing what they believe is right.

The votes yet to be taken will be recorded in history forever.

As the full meaning of Trump’s conduct sinks in, who else besides Fox News host Sean Hannity will really want to vouch for him? Many in the party hijacked by Trump would probably love to echo Zelensky and say, “Bye-bye.”

Joan Vennochi can be reached at vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Joan_Vennochi.