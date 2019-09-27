It had been several years since I’d last been to a performance of “Don Giovanni,” the 1787 opera by composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and librettist Lorenzo da Ponte. But sitting in London’s Royal Opera House last week, I was riveted by how newly urgent and deeply perceptive the opera seems, in light of the #MeToo movement. It’s a brilliant portrait of the psychology and tactics of an abuser and, even more powerfully, of the impact on his victims.

THE OPERA BEGINS with a seduction, or a rape — the man doesn’t care which it is, he just wants what he wants. He’s rich, powerful, impatient. The woman is screaming. He tells her to shut up, or else. Later that day he runs into a woman from his past, someone he seduced and discarded; she tries to tell her story to people who might sympathize, and the man says, “Don’t listen to her, she’s crazy.” Next he goes to a wedding, dazzles the bride with his power and social status, and lures her to a party at his house, where he makes a pass and then tries to rape her.

We see the Don’s braggadocio, his sense of entitlement, his unshakable conviction of his own sexual magnetism. We see his enabler, the servant Leporello, who sets up the trysts, distracts anyone who might interfere, and helps Don Giovanni slip away when things get messy, and who is alternately admiring, envious, and appalled at his boss’s ruthlessness — critical at times, but never critical enough to quit or blow the whistle. It’s an opera of mixed tones, of light and darkness. The avengers are closing in on Don Giovanni all along; they pray for divine help and get it. Meanwhile, the Don continues to pride himself on getting away with murder. It’s all a big swaggering joke, until it isn’t.

But even though Don Giovanni — Don Juan — may be the title character, Mozart is not on his side. To put it in the language of today, Mozart believes the women.

There are three of them. Donna Anna and Donna Elvira, noblewomen from Don Giovanni’s own social circle; and Zerlina, a peasant girl. All are justifiably enraged at the way they’ve been treated by the Don. He’s used a different kind of coercion with each of them — outright violence with Anna; false declarations of love and fidelity to Elvira; and, with Zerlina, the kind of pressure a boss can exert on an employee — a mixture of enticement and intimidation.

We’re watching a character whose actions toward women are callous, brutal, and degrading — and yet these women are not degraded, because Mozart gives them such sublime music to sing. He respects them, in all their nuanced complexity. He literally lets them have their own voices.

We can hear Zerlina’s exuberance and innocence, her confusion and terror. Elvira is obsessed with the injury that was done to her — the fact that this man manipulated her and got away with it; and she is also confused by her own lingering feelings of attraction (ugh, she’s ashamed of it, but it’s how she feels) and compassion toward him. And Anna is outraged and broken, determined in her quest for justice, while tacitly admitting to her fiancé that she feels sexually dead.

Here is a work of art from more than 200 years ago, from a society with completely different codes of gender roles and sexual behavior, and yet rather than seeming antiquated or offensive, it seems more alive than ever (it even raises strange echoes of this week’s news of Plácido Domingo leaving the Metropolitan Opera over multiple sexual harassment allegations). This is an opera that speaks directly to the most uncomfortable issues and emotions of today.

Mozart’s operas, like Shakespeare’s plays, are inexhaustibly elastic. “Don Giovanni” has been played in many ways over the years. It is labeled an opera buffa, the comic story of a libertine’s comeuppance. The music says something different. This is the story of a man who does not see women as people. But it’s also a story whose female characters are able to express, in the most eloquent and moving ways, what his dehumanizing behavior has done to them; and so, ultimately, they refuse to be dehumanized.

Listen to the women, Mozart is saying; and we should.

