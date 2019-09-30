Of course, news of this cut is hardly surprising. After all, this is a President who imposed a 120-day ban on all refugees immediately upon assuming office, declared earlier this year that “our country is full,” and nominated an acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services who took Emma Lazarus’s command to “Give me your tired and your poor” and gamely added the coda “who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

It will be the third consecutive year in which the program has been cut under Trump. Last year’s cap was already the lowest for the 40-year-old program, and far off the historical average of over 90,000 during that timeframe.

Amid the frenzy last week surrounding the commencement of impeachment proceedings against President Trump, his administration announced that it would decrease its acceptance of refugees by 40 percent — from 30,000 per year to just 18,000. This is troubling news.

But it is nonetheless remarkable that this change was made over the objection of the current and former defense establishment: 27 retired generals and admirals (who can take political positions) recently wrote to Trump in a plea to “protect this vital program and ensure that the next refugee admissions goal is commensurate with global resettlement needs.” Not simply because it was the right thing to do — it was also in America’s own interests: “When America turns its back on refugees” it creates “further cycles of instability and insecurity in critical regions, increasing pressure on military action.”

The administration’s stated reason for the cut? “President Trump is prioritizing the safety and security of the American people by making sure we do not admit more people than we can vet.”

That’s hard to believe.

True, the migrant crisis on our southern border has placed a substantial strain on our immigration courts. But refugees require neither the vetting nor the court resources that asylum seekers do: refugees by definition apply for such status when they are located outside both their home country and the United States. By the time they arrive here, their applications have already been processed and approved — unlike those persons who arrive at our border without prior application.

No; to understand the true purpose for this cut, we need look no further than the words of Stephen Miller, the architect behind Trump’s systematic dismantling of our immigration laws. As former Trump aide Cliff Sims recounts in the West Wing tell-all “Team of Vipers,” Miller told him that he “would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America’s soil.”

That’s easier to believe.

Miller had already earned himself a rebuke from his former rabbi: in a forceful sermon last year on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels reminded Miller that “the quintessential experience of the Jewish people is both the slavery in and the exodus from ancient Egypt. We are all refugees, Mr. Miller.”

A year later, as the sun sets to mark the beginning of the next Jewish new year, it is apparent that Miller has continued to ignore this lesson. That alone would be bad enough — but the sad irony is that Miller’s own family resettled in the United States after themselves fleeing religious persecution in Eastern Europe.

So did my parents and I.

Having escaped from Romania in 1981, and after three months of legal limbo in Zurich, Athens, and Rome, my parents were able to secure the assistance of a United States-based agency dedicated to helping Jews emigrate from behind the Iron Curtain. And so on March 25, 1982, my parents boarded a Pan Am flight from Rome to JFK Airport with nothing in hand but two suitcases and an infant. Upon arrival on American soil, an immigration officer stamped our visas with those four remarkable words: “ADMITTED AS A REFUGEE.”

We settled in Boston — the most European of American cities, we were advised — first in Brighton, and later into a 1,200 square foot palace in Newton, just in time for the start of kindergarten. I eventually married a girl from Brookline; our two sons now attend Newton schools. A copy of my visa rests on my office wall, an all-caps reminder of the impossible-to-repay debt to my parents and to this country.

Hundreds of years before our arrival to these shores, John Winthrop delivered another sermon before his own arrival. In one of the earliest articulations of what would become known as American exceptionalism, Winthrop, who would eventually become the first governor of the Massachusets Bay Colony, famously commanded his shipmates aboard the Arbella that “we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us.” That sermon was titled “A Model of Christian Charity;” an engraving of that quote graces the Boston Common today.

Presidents of both parties have since echoed Winthrop’s words: President-elect John F. Kennedy invoked them in his valedictory to the Commonwealth as he set off to lead the nation through the “stormy years that lie ahead.” President Ronald Reagan described Winthrop’s city in his farewell address as “a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace…. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”

And then-Senator Barack Obama reflected upon UMass Boston’s 2006 graduating class: “I look out at a sea of faces that are African-American and Hispanic-American and Asian-American and Arab-American. I see students that have come here from over 100 different countries, believing like those first settlers that they too could find a home in this city on a hill — that they too could find success in this unlikeliest of places.”

As the administration’s latest cut is still raw, such high-minded rhetoric serves as a welcome reminder of what true moral leadership looks like: neither parochial nor partisan, but rather humane and human. Americans deserve it; the world’s refugees need it.

Dan Krockmalnic is the General Counsel of Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC.