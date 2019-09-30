The Russian president is far from the only leader to have used alleged or actual deference to the United States as a propaganda tool against a perceived enemy. Authoritarians from China to the Middle East to South America, and in some parts of Europe as well, characterize a docile attitude toward the world’s greatest power as an unforgivable weakness, a willingness to easily surrender one’s sovereignty.

Calling out an opponent for being susceptible to US influence has been one of Vladimir Putin’s favorite attack strategies over the years. And after last week’s release of the memo of Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, the new Ukrainian president might become an easy target for just this kind of attack by the Kremlin.

In the memo of the July 25 call, Zelensky’s side of the conversation is full of eye-rolling levels of flattery. “I would like to confess that I had an opportunity to learn from you,” Zelensky is noted to have said, adding that his party’s run for parliament and the presidency earlier this year used Trump’s “skills and knowledge” as an example for how to craft their campaign. In the eyes of authoritarians and others who are wary of US power and influence, Zelensky seems to fit the bill for someone who is willing to go to the American commander-in-chief on bended knee.

Ukraine finds itself in a predicament that no other country in Europe faces. In late 2013, Ukrainians in the capital Kiev took to the streets after pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych decided to abandon an agreement that would strengthen the country’s economic and political ties to other European countries and thus away from Russian influence. Weeks of protests on Kiev’s main square turned bloody when Yanukovych sent in special forces to disperse the crowds. In the meantime, protests in the eastern part of the country, initially led by those fearful that the citizens in the far-flung capital of the 45-million-strong nation would neglect their interests, became co-opted by Russian-backed militias. The war has claimed more than 13,000 lives and sporadic fighting has continued despite a ceasefire agreement.

The main theme of Russian propaganda used to discredit the Ukrainian side at the time was to paint the country as entirely under the control of the United States. The US assistant secretary of state at the start of the conflict, Victoria Nuland, was subject to relentless attacks by Russian state-controlled media, particularly for an incident where she was filmed handing out cookies and buns to protesters. Visits by Senator John McCain and others to a country that only 16 percent of Americans could identify on a map were also deemed “crude meddling” in Ukrainian affairs. Yet back then Ukraine could count on more consistent US support over a European Union bogged down with its own bureaucratic decision-making processes. In fact, in one controversial phone call with American ambassador at the time, Nuland herself used salty language to refer to the EU. The use of an expletive in reference to their inaction did not go over well with her European counterparts.

Zelensky too is now someone who may have to apologize for his words during a private phone call. During his call with Trump, he reportedly chastised the EU for not doing more for Ukraine. Yet one should pay attention to a part further down in the memo to better understand the circumstances of that call for the Ukrainian side that feels increasingly abandoned by a Europe cautious not to carry out bold moves against Russia. “It turns out that even though logically, the European Union should be our biggest partner, but technically the United States is a much bigger partner,” the memo quotes Zelensky as saying.

The EU’s interest right now is in ending the war in eastern Ukraine but in a way that, for Kiev, risks bending too far to Putin’s demands. France’s Emmanuel Macron, for one — part of the Normandy format group of four countries involved in negotiations alongside Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — has shown interest in further dialogue with Putin and reevaluating the EU’s relationship with Russia, something that has worried many in Ukraine.

But this is a symbolic victory for Russia. The more nefarious the United States seems in their intentions toward Ukraine, representing it as a corruptible ally, the more credence the Kremlin line gains that the US only really looks out for its own interests. It also strengthens the resolve of those both in Ukraine and Russia who would pick their own path, however corrupt or inefficient, over playing into the interests of the United States.

Una Hajdari is an independent journalist covering Central and Eastern Europe.