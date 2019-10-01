In 2018, in order to describe what we were doing at Black Market, a curated pop-up market store in Dudley Square, our social media team posted our definition of conscious consumerism on Instagram: “the deliberate purchase of goods and services to support the entrepreneur, the family, and the community.” Our goal was to close Boston’s wealth gap.

So how does conscious consumerism work, and how can we use it to ensure entrepreneurs thrive and generate wealth within local communities?

As entrepreneurs who set out to be the change we want to see within the community in which we live, we made an “eyes-wide-open” decision to set up a model for transformative and reimagined retail in a district plagued with empty storefronts. We made a conscious decision to invest our retirement capital into an area of Boston — and of our community — that has been disparaged as the armpit of the city. We wanted to reignite the creative economy and be a clearinghouse for artisans and entrepreneurs during the half-billion dollars of redevelopment taking place within the one-mile radius of Dudley. In order for this pipeline to be fully realized, we have had to build an engaged community that makes Black Market a destination. The community in turn has made an effort to become conscious consumers.

Here are seven things Bostonians can do as consumers to help local entrepreneurs in their community generate wealth and transform their local Main Street:

■ Take time every month to search for local businesses to support in your neighborhood.

■ Create a list of local businesses that cover different industries that you keep in your smartphone’s notes so when you head out, you are ready to make a local business a destination. There are some good tools out there, like the Black Pages, which has an exhaustive list of black-owned businesses.

■ Ask others in your circle where they shop. Word of mouth is a great way to find new favorite hot spots.

■ Before you push the “buy now” button, check and see if that item can be purchased locally.

■ Follow the local businesses on social media and share their events as well.

■ Make an intentional choice to help close the wealth and gender gap by supporting small businesses who hire locally, black-owned businesses, and businesses of color and female owned-businesses.

■ Become a champion for one local business and share a story on your own social media (or physical network). This same story can be shared with a media outlet to generate buzz for the business.

In this day and age of unprecedented technological advances that are driving a tsunami of demographic and socioeconomic shifts inside our local communities, we need conscious consumerism. It’s the only way to become part of the solution in the age of Amazon.

Kai Grant is owner and chief curator of Black Market Dudley. She will be a speaker at HubWeek.