But the Ukraine/whistle-blower story is evolving into a much bigger scandal: Namely, the president is using various agencies of the federal government to do his political dirty work — and “investigate” his conspiratorial fixations. And everyone from the secretary of state to the attorney general might be involved.

On the surface, the allegations that have led to an impeachment inquiry against President Trump are fairly straightforward: The president used the power of his office to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on his political opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

To get a sense of how we got here, we need to go back to last spring when Attorney General William Barr told Congress that the FBI had engaged in “spying” on the Trump campaign and he announced an inquiry into the FBI’s actions at the beginning of the Russia investigation.

Indeed, soon after Trump told reporters that he hoped Barr “looks at the UK, and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine.”

Most observers dismissed these statements as just more incoherent ramblings from the president — and another of his insane conspiracy theories. The attorney general, however, appears to have taken them to heart.

According to various news reports, Barr has been traveling around the world and meeting with foreign intelligence officials to enlist their help in a Justice Department inquiry into the origins of the investigations that culminated in the Mueller Report.

Barr even asked the president to phone Scott Morrison, the new Australian Prime Minister, and solicit his help with the inquiry. Last week, he was in Italy pushing intelligence officials there to help with the investigation.

It’s not unheard of for the attorney general to ask foreign governments to assist in a criminal investigation. But this isn’t a criminal investigation. There’s no indication that the Department of Justice is probing potential criminal wrongdoing; and there’s no evidence that the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign was predicated on illegal acts.

Rather — and this seems obvious — Trump wants Barr to help him discredit the Mueller Report and its conclusions of presidential wrongdoing. It further reinforces the widely held view that Barr is no longer operating as the nation’s highest-ranking law enforcement official, but rather as the president’s personal lawyer — and enabler.

Then there is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who, it was revealed this week, listened in on Trump’s now infamous call with the Ukrainian president — a fact he failed to mention when questioned multiple times about the whistle-blower’s report. (On Wednesday, he finally confirmed that he had listened to the call.)

It would appear that the secretary of state was misleading the public, which is bad enough. More ominously, it also suggests that Pompeo is seeking to cover up his own role in the Ukraine scandal — the extent of which remains an open question.

After all, Rudy Giuliani — Trump’s actual personal lawyer — has said that his efforts in Ukraine were at the behest of the State Department, and he has produced text messages that seem to back up his argument. Giuliani has, one might describe, a tangential relationship to the truth, so one should take anything he says with a grain of salt.

But there are other questions about Pompeo. What role did he play in the recalling of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, who Trump has regularly railed against — including in the call with Zelensky?

Was he involved in the efforts to delay military assistance to Ukraine, an issue that is at the heart of the whistle-blower scandal?

Then there is the question of Pompeo’s involvement in a State Department effort to punish those individuals caught up in the Hillary Clinton e-mail imbroglio. Was this an effort by the department to punish Trump’s political rivals and raise the specter, again, of Clinton’s e-mails heading into 2020?

These questions could be helpfully answered by State Department officials involved in Ukraine policy, but on Tuesday Pompeo said that his agency would defy a congressional request for these key officials to appear before Congress. It raises the question: What is Pompeo hiding, and how involved is his department in the Ukraine scandal?

As if all this isn’t disturbing enough, The New York Times is reporting that Trump not only wanted to build a moat around the southern border, filled with alligators and snakes, but also, on several occasions, asked government officials to break the law in order to speed the construction of his beloved border wall and stop the flow of migrants into the country. Trump is doing this for clearly political reasons — to satisfy his supporters by allegedly following through on his campaign promise to “build the wall” — and the resources of the federal government are being used in the effort.

Put all of this together and what it shows is that the effort to exert leverage on the Ukrainian president is not an isolated incident, but instead is part of larger pattern of corruption and abuse of power. By all accounts, it appears the president is misusing taxpayer dollars to further his political agenda, investigate his conspiratorial preoccupations, violate the public trust, and break the law.

Or to put it another way, when it comes to the president’s impeachable conduct, we may have only scratched the surface.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.