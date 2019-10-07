Curator Thatcher Wine is an interior decorator masquerading as a bibliophile. Serial puff pieces in Town and Country, Vogue and Elle Décor showcase his exquisite eye for design and color. He perceives books as trends (“the Stoic philosophers are having a moment now”), concepts (“someone can have the complete works of Jane Austen, but in a certain Pantone chip color that matches the rest of the room”), and objects (surely “objets”).

GWYNETH PALTROW’S “personal book curator” has been in the news lately, squawking about the eye-catching libraries he has assembled for celebrity clients such as Paltrow, Laura Dern, and Shonda Rhimes.

Thatcher Wine has co-written (with Elizabeth Lane) “For the Love of Books: Designing and Curating a Home Library.”

But not, like, you know, things that you read.

“Books Do Furnish a Room” is the title of the tenth novel in Anthony Powell’s delightful series, “A Dance to the Music of Time.” He nicknames one of characters “Books Do Furnish a Room Bagshaw,” based on a remark made during a spoiled tryst with the wife of a prominent drama critic.

For more details, read the book.

But that’s the point, right? In the 21st century, books have become Pantoned wallpaper for rich, vacuous celebrities. The conspiracy against reading runs wide and deep. The autocrats running China don’t want young Hong Kong residents reading the dangerous radical Thomas Jefferson, and the wannabe autocrat in the White House doesn’t want you to read the Constitution.

Reading sinks authoritarian regimes, whether it be the Catholic Church (the Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola loved a good book-burning) or the “author” of the ghost-written “The Art of the Deal.” Donald Trump wants you to react, e.g., “OMG! He’s threatening a civil war!,” not read, and he has largely succeeded in his aim. Everyone is reacting, no one is thinking. Meanwhile, he accumulates tens of millions of dollars for what could be a successful 2020 presidential campaign.

Reading also torpedoes superstitions and pseudoscience. Did someone mention Gwyneth Paltrow? San Francisco-based obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter has dutifully been calling bushwa on myriad dubious assertions put forward by Paltrow on her notorious lifestyle website Goop.com. “Tampons are not vaginal death sticks,” Gunter has written, “vegetables with lectins are not killing us, [and] Epstein Barr virus (E.B.V.) does not cause every thyroid disease and for [expletive] sake no one needs to know their latex farmer.”

Surely, you think, Gunter’s dozens of anti-Goop blog posts would have brought the website to its knees? Far from it. “Something strange happened,” The New York Times reported last year. “Each of [Gunter’s] pronouncements set off a series of blog posts and articles and tweets that linked directly to the site, driving up traffic.”

“I can monetize those eyeballs,” Paltrow bragged to a Harvard Business School class.

She and Trump have a lot in common. Don’t think, click. By the way, I love your aubergine, Morocco-bound copy of “Pride and Prejudice.” .

A woman bearded me in the common room of the Glacier Bay Lodge in Gustavus, Alaska this summer and asked: “Are you a reader?” I had a book in my hand — Ivan Doig’s excellent Alaskan adventure novel, “The Sea Runners” — but I resisted a smart-aleck comeback. I think she meant, “Are you a fellow reader?” As in: We happy few.

“There are about twenty good readers left in America,” the bound-for-success millennial scenarist Leslie opines in Andrew Ward’s clever novel, “Early Work.” Books do furnish a mind. If there are going to be only 20 readers left, let’s you and I be among them.

Alex Beam's column appears regularly in the Globe.