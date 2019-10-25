Still, money talks. And with as much as Steyer has, it tells him that running for America’s highest elected office will do great things for the nation, not to mention his wealthy dude ego.

For that matter, he won’t win the Democratic nomination next year, or even come within sniffing distance of it. On some level, the billionaire hedge fund investor must already know this. He’s near the bottom in every poll, and even with the field of candidates being slowly whittled down , the most typical response to his name is still a resounding “Who?”

Tom Steyer will not be the next president of the United States.

Yes, Tom Steyer, your country needs you – but not for president.

Every time I see one of Steyer’s ubiquitous campaign commercials, I imagine how his cash would be better spent fighting voter suppression, boosting Democratic Senate candidates and those vulnerable in House races, or supporting contenders with a better shot at making Trump a one-term candidate.

For nearly two years that seemed to be Steyer’s principal grass-roots goal. Calling Trump “a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons,” Steyer founded “Need to Impeach.”

In a promotional video, Steyer said of the president, “He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice and, in direct violation of the Constitution, he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth. If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?”

At the time, Steyer self-identified simply as an “American citizen” aligned with those who know “it’s up to us to do something” to stop Trump. That was before he decided earlier this year that “Democratic presidential candidate” sounded even better.

It was hardly a surprise when Steyer jumped into the already crowded field of contenders. His “Need to Impeach” clips always looked like campaign ads designed to build name recognition and generate a political following. Plus, Steyer was less than definitive when directly asked (including by the Globe’s editorial board last year) of his own presidential aspirations.

According to Federal Elections Commission data, Steyer has received more than $49 million in campaign contributions since July – $47 million straight out of his own impossibly deep pockets. He has promised to spend as much as $100 million.

That means Steyer could be around for a long time, while a more deserving competitor like Julián Castro is trying to scrape together enough money to keep his campaign alive. Recently, the former HUD secretary said, “I’ll make a final decision in the event that I don’t make the November debate.”

That debate is scheduled for Nov. 20. Right now, Castro is out. Steyer is in, along with former vice president Joe Biden; Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and businessman Andrew Yang.

A few weeks ago in Ohio, Steyer hit the stage for the fourth presidential debate — the first for which he qualified — looking like a kid finally picked by his favorite Little League team. Meanwhile, “Need to Impeach” has gone dormant. Its website is still railing against once impeachment-shy Democrats now solidly committed to investigating this reprobate presidency.

Steyer has shifted to his own need to be president. If he’s truly interested in making an impact in 2020, he would be financially backing candidates who support his positions on climate change and environmental safeguards. He would aid Jaime Harrison’s tough battle to upend Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, or Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon’s campaign to disappoint Senator Susan Collins.

When removing Trump from the White House, instead of succeeding him, was his priority, Steyer said Congress has “a moral responsibility to stop doing what’s political and start doing what’s right. Our country depends on it.’

Steyer should heed his own advice and embrace his own moral responsibility by getting out of the presidential race, and start doing what’s right.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.