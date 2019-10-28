But it wasn’t true! According to the Journal, “Iger was, in fact, mulling a White House run in 2020. Prodded by key Democrats [really?], Iger had spent months studying policy papers and consulting various politicians.”

I encountered this interesting detail in a Wall Street Journal puff piece about Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger : In 2017, Rupert Murdoch “playfully” asked Iger: “Are you running for president?”

Iger decided instead to remain in private life and launch the Disney+ streaming channel, yet another bold initiative to enslave your family to screen serfdom while simultaneously emptying your wallet.

Oprah Winfrey, of all people, bemoans our collective fate: “Him staying at Disney is their gain and the country’s loss,” she said. “If he had run for president, I would be out there canvassing right now.” Blah, blah, blah.

My wizened black heart soared a half beat on reading the Iger news. Thank you, Bob Iger, thank you. We don’t need another unqualified, mediagenic rich guy running for president.

And thank you, too, Eric Holder. The Obama-era attorney general, still best known for his role in the ethically compromised pardon of fugitive financier Marc Rich during the Clinton presidency, did the nation a favor this spring when he announced in an orotund op-ed piece on America’s “crisis of leadership” that “I will not run for president in 2020.”

Thank you, Deval Patrick, for not running, and thank you, too, former New York gazillionaire mayor Michael Bloomberg, who plans to devote his considerable resources to lobbying for reasonable gun control and healing the planet, among other things. If only your fellow plutocrat, Tom Steyer, would emulate your self-restraint.

Steyer unmemorably cluttered up the most recent Democratic debate, with nothing to show for it save a puckish New York Times un-appreciation of his Tartan neckwear, which, predictably, now has two Twitter accounts.

Is there a Mrs. Steyer? Yes, there is. So (a) Can’t she find something for him to do around the house instead of running for president? And (b) well, his 2019 Christmas gift takes care of itself.

The reason that a latte-slinger like Howard Schultz or a political bagman like former Democratic National Committee chairman Terry McAuliffe consider running for president is obvious. Any idiot can do this, these idiots think. And yet the current occupant of the White House proves just the opposite. Your run-of-the-mill idiot cannot do this job.

Politics is a profession, like writing. Of course there are gifted amateurs. James Watson’s “The Double Helix: A Personal Account of the Discovery of the Structure of DNA,” is an excellent book. So is “Ball Four,” the baseball expose by the late Jim Bouton. And amateurs can find their way in politics, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan offering up classic examples.

But political professionals have also served us well. Barack Obama dipped his toe into politics at age 24. Theodore Roosevelt entered the New York state Assembly at age 23. To paraphrase one of Roosevelt’s greatest speeches, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden are the women and men “in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood.” They are “actually [striving] to do the deeds.”

Put another way: You think it’s easy to get elected mayor of South Bend, Ind.? You should try it some time.

So thank you for not running, Council on Foreign Relations member and concerned global citizen George Clooney. “Catch-22” was a dog, but I know you have great creative work ahead of you. Thank you for not running, Oprah. And Donald Trump thanks you, too, because I bet you would kick his rear end.

Thank you for not running, Hillary Clinton. I think you know why.

God doesn’t need 20 people up on that debate stage, is surely what John Donne meant when he wrote Sonnet 19, “When I consider how my light is spent”: “They also serve who only stand and wait.”

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter at @imalexbeamyrnot.