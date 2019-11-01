In speaking with my panel of 500 American voters over the last three years, I have tried to maintain an objective posture, but I had to bite. “Really?” I blurted out. “You think the dishonesty problem is with Biden and not Trump?”

“The lying just makes me crazy,” said Justin, a Republican from Pennsylvania. “I can’t figure out how he can constantly deny his guilt when we all know how his family has profited from his position. He’s just another elite — and, it’s clear to me that he will not be our president after the next election.”

Advertisement

“They are all unethical,” said Justin. “Welcome to the United States of America and how you can get rich by being an elected official.”

Liz, a Republican from Oregon, agreed. “I thought Biden might just be a regular guy, but now it’s clear to me that he is just one more elite who is pretending to be like us.” Justin and Liz are both confident President Trump will win a second term.

I asked my panel to predict the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and to help me understand what events would occur between now and then. There were many common themes: Trump will be impeached by the House, but the Senate will not remove him; no significant challenger to the president will emerge on the Republican side; and the country will become more divided than ever leading up to the election. There was no agreement on the likely Democratic candidate, but most of the chatter was about Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

The most salient idea on which they agreed is that Washington is a sea of dishonesty, and that our politics are sleazy. The key difference is that Republicans tend to apply this notion to both parties, while Democrats tend to believe it’s just the other guys.

Advertisement

Most Republicans from my group — and especially those who support Trump — are convinced that people who enter politics these days sell their souls to the devil, put themselves above those they represent, and end up getting rich in the process. They are convinced that the other side is often corrupt and hypocritical — and this belief colors their thinking about who they support and why.

Supporting a flawed politician like Trump then becomes easier for them, because if everybody is self-centered and shady, it’s easier to support the flawed politician whose policies you agree with.

Trump supporters don’t like it that the president profits from his presidency, but they don’t see him as the first to make money as a result of his position. Said Arlene from Texas, “Hillary Clinton claimed that she and Bill were ‘dead broke’ when they left the White House, and yet last time I checked, they were worth $45 million. The Obamas talk about the South Side of Chicago, but they now own an $8 million mansion in Georgetown, and just bought a $15 million mansion in Martha’s Vineyard.”

Thus, Republicans give Trump a hall pass; he is a bad dude, but he is their bad dude. And they are confident that he will prevail in November 2020. When we wonder why anyone would vote for Donald Trump in 2020, most Republicans say there is no one on the Democratic debate stage who appeals to them. This narrative about corruption is often dominant: They believe that the other side is dishonest and, even worse, has a holier-than-thou attitude about integrity.

Advertisement

Most Democrats see it differently. They see their own party as principled and forthright, and they yearn for a return to the days when they felt proud of the ethics in the White House. They are hopeful that Trump’s deeds and words will end his presidency by inauguration day.

The issues abound: a quid pro quo in Ukraine, Trump’s insistence that there was nothing wrong with hosting the G7 at his Doral Hotel, his questionable partnership with Rudy Giuliani, and the presidential “lie count” exceeding 13,435.

“I will vote for any of the Democrats if they are going against Trump,” said Caren from California. “He is the most corrupt president in our history, and when I hear it has spread to the Justice Department, it actually scares me.”

When Trump supporters hear that, they laugh: Wake up to the reality in Washington.

Although Democrats don’t agree that all politicians are dishonest, they are drawn to the broader message about a rigged and unfair system. Both Democrats and Republicans talk about the class of people in our country who continually have an unfair advantage: a connection, a friend in power, a special deal. They see it in the college admissions scandal, in the ability of rich criminals to get light sentences, and in the benefits that accrue to family members of politicians with famous names. They detest not just the lack of a level playing field, but the frequent insistence by these elites that they are regular people who care deeply about the “regular citizens” of America.

Advertisement

As Democrats scream, “What about Ivanka?,” Republicans say, “What about Hunter?” When Democrats scream, “What about the Saudis staying in the Trump Hotel?,” Republicans respond, “What about Clinton selling out the Lincoln Bedroom?” The Democrats scream, “Mitch McConnell is biased and obstructionist at every turn,” and the Republicans respond, “The Democrats are running the impeachment inquiry in an unbelievably unfair way.” And so on.

Politicians who will succeed in this sleaze-weary environment must walk in the shoes of people who resent the unfairness they perceive in their lives. We can all relate to the nauseating feeling we have when we think about a father paying money to have his son depicted as an international water polo star in return for admission to the University of Southern California. The people who are least surprised about this case include both Trump supporters and those who are donating to the left wing of the Democratic party, who see an entire class of Americans metaphorically taking water polo photos on a daily basis.

Claiming that you are cleaner than your sleazy opponents is unlikely to extend anyone’s appeal beyond his or her political base. Any Democrat who hopes to win must inspire worn-out voters with a message that goes beyond “Trump is a bad guy.” Competence, inspiration, and ideas that address an unfair system have a chance here. But, contrary to what we hear on a daily basis, playing the integrity card, however justified, won’t change the outcome we all experienced in 2016.

Advertisement

Diane Hessan is an entrepreneur, author, and chair of C Space. She has been in conversation with 500 voters across the political spectrum weekly since December 2016. Follow her on Twitter @DianeHessan.