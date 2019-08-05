When Trump condemns racism and bigotry, no one takes him seriously

After weekend massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Trump uttered those words — but, really, who takes him seriously? No one, especially his supporters.

‘Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. . . . Hate has no place in America. . . . The perils of the Internet and social media cannot be ignored. . . . We must stop the glorification of violence in our society.”

Riffing about migrants crossing the border during a Florida rally just last May, Trump asked the crowd, “How do you stop these people?” When one man shouted, “Shoot them,” rally-goers laughed. The president smiled and quipped, “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that stuff. Only in the Panhandle.”

That’s not so funny, is it, after Patrick W. Crusius, 21, drove nearly 10 hours from Allen, Texas, to the Walmart in El Paso, and is now charged with killing 20 and wounding another 26 people. According to law enforcement officials, Crusius was targeting Mexicans and Mexican-Americans at a location where he knew he would find them.

He also wrote a manifesto that announced “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” In his remarks, Trump said the manifesto was “consumed by racist hate.” Look who’s talking. He, too, has talked and tweeted about migrants who are crossing the border as “an invasion.” After the El Paso shootings, the Washington Post and New York Times scrutinized the appalling pattern of Trump’s bigoted and dehumanizing rhetoric — referring to immigrants who enter the country illegally as “aliens” who “infest” the United States, and calling gang members “animals.”

A motive for the shootings in Dayton has not yet been determined. The gunman, identified as Connor Betts, 24, killed nine, including his own sister, and wounded 27. According to news accounts, Betts described himself as a pro-Satan “leftist” and authored favorable social media posts about Democrat Elizabeth Warren. But what fueled his hate is unclear. The result, as Trump said, is a cultural issue. As Trump also said, “Cultural change is hard, but each of us can choose to build a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life.”

Too bad the president of the United States constantly makes the opposite choice, and not just about migrants. Last month he told four congresswomen of color, who are all American citizens, to “go back” to where they came from. Then, he attacked Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat, and rodent infested” city. And that doesn’t even begin to address the cascade of ugly racist and incendiary tweets from him.

As for Trump’s call for “bipartisan solutions” to end gun violence — that’s a joke. He proposed no major new gun laws, and merely mentioned “red-flag laws” that work to identify people with mental illness who should not be allowed to purchase guns. “Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger. Not the gun,” said Trump, echoing the usual NRA mantra that guns don’t kill people, people do.

Haters and people with mental illness do pull the trigger. Rather than blame video games, as Trump did, the president needs to take ownership for his contributions to the culture he’s supposedly decrying. But Trump will never take ownership, and the glazed look on his face as he read remarks prepared for him to deliver showcased his lack of engagement. He tweets what he believes. If you want to know what he really thinks, watch him at his rallies. He’s at his most honest when he’s grinning as people chant “Send her back” about Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born congresswoman from Minnesota.

Monday’s remarks were theater, and the reality TV star who plays the president couldn’t even get that right. “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” said Trump.

He got the name of the city torn apart by gun violence wrong — for the moment, anyway.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Joan_Vennochi.