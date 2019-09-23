Hans Castorp, the unmarried protagonist of Thomas Mann’s novel “The Magic Mountain,” shares my “admitted love for funerals in general.”

I know what Silverblatt means. I’m always jittery at the very few weddings I’m forced to attend. Funerals, on the other hand — those are rituals I can really wrap my head around.

“I get so unhappy at weddings that I just leave. I get up and leave.” – Michael Silverblatt, host of the KCRW-FM literary podcast “Bookworm.”

“Requiescat in Pace — that’s the loveliest phrase,” he continues, “and I find it personally much more appealing than something rowdy like ‘he’s a jolly good fellow.’ ”

Or that God-awful Mendelssohn wedding march.

What’s wrong with weddings? I view them as hypothetical arguments, coin tosses that may or may not land on heads. As a guest, you’re obliged to act happy, but in fact you are apprehensive. Suppose this marriage ends as half of all marriages do, in (an often painful) divorce? Then you have to show up at the next wedding, and act as though, yes, this time they’ve really nailed it, etc., etc.

Funerals, on the other hand, are definitive. The outcome is, shall we say, predetermined. To give a twist to Samuel Johnson’s famous observation about second marriages, a funeral is the triumph of experience over hope.

I would argue that more truth, and true love, emerges during funerals than during most weddings. Fifteen years ago, I attended the jam-packed Beverly Farms funeral of General George Smith Patton, the son of the famous World War II tank commander. Unlike many a wedding, it was a ceremony suffused with love and candor.

George Smith Patton’s son Robert began his eulogy with the words: “Let’s be frank: The guy was a mixed bag.” (A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, the deceased once observed that Vietnam vet and antiwar activist John Kerry “gave aid and comfort to the enemy and probably caused some of my guys to get killed.”)

His five children described him as “exasperating,” “volatile,” “inappropriate,” “colorful,” as well as “humble,” “rock-steady,” and “loving.” A mixed bag, of course, means a human being and a sinner like you and me.

I recently attended the funeral of the legendary Little, Brown editor Louie Howland. I had telephoned Louie a few days before he died, and he devoted the entire call to celebrating the writers he had worked with – Don Mitchell, Bruce Dobler, Arthur Mizener, John Spooner, and Greg Gibson, among others.

That is how great editors behave, lifting their writers up above themselves.

Mitchell and Spooner celebrated him at his funeral, and one of Louie’s children causally mentioned that his father never watched television. That transported me back to the standing-room only 1992 memorial service for storied Globe editorial page editor Kirk Scharfenberg, when the newspaper’s editorial cartoonist, Dan Wasserman, remarked: “Kirk hated television.”

God, who doesn’t hate television? I’d attend a thousand funerals before I’d watch one second of Ken Burns’s droning platitudes about, well — everything.

I’ve hardly ever chosen to attend a wedding, but I have never attended a funeral against my will. I’m sure you’ve heard about, or even been invited to, a “destination wedding,” held in some bucolic, difficult-to-reach romantic getaway.

Ugh. But every funeral is a destination funeral, ushering a friend, acquaintance, or loved one to a very familiar endpoint, known to us, as Emily Dickinson observed, “as if the chart were given.”

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.