Case in point: At a rally in Minneapolis last Thursday, Trump targeted the state’s Somali-American population. “Leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia,” he said, “without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers.”

But not President Trump or his supporters. They are happy for America to be a brutal, angry place.

If there is one thing American politicians love to say about the United States, it is that we are a beacon of freedom, a city on the hill, a land of opportunity that millions aspire to come to.

This came after he again attacked Somali-American Rep. Ilhan Omar while a photo of the Minnesota congresswoman in a headscarf — greeted by boos and jeers — was shown on jumbo screens in the Target Center.

That Trump is playing on racial animus is self-evident and not surprising. The president making racist comments that are received with cheers from racist Americans is one of his most pernicious contributions to our nation’s fractured politics.

But something else Trump said speaks to how much further he is drowning the nation’s values in the political gutter.

The president bragged about the fact that his administration has “reduced refugee resettlement by 85 percent.” This claim is largely true. Last month, the Trump administration announced that over the next year, the United States will accept a mere 18,000 refugees. That’s the fewest in recent history and a dramatic drop from a cap of 110,000 that was in place two years ago.

The president’s justification for this reversal of long-standing US policy toward refugees is always the same — security.

When he announced a “Muslim ban” in December 2015 after a mass shooting in San Bernadino, Calif., perpetrated by jihadist terrorists, Trump justified his proposal as a way to keep Americans safe from terror attacks. Trump used the same explanation when he implemented a modified Muslim ban as president.

In Minneapolis he made a similar argument. “In the Trump administration we will always protect American families first, and that has not been done in Minnesota,” Trump said. “We will not make the mistakes made in European countries and allow a violent ideology to take root in our country on our shores; we’re not going to allow it to happen.”

To be clear, there’s no evidence that Somali refugees or immigrants in Minnesota have been radicalized or participate in jihadist activities. There’s no evidence that immigrants commit crime at a higher rate than native-born Americans. In fact, they commit crime at a lower rate. As for violent ideologies, the United States has not seen its immigrant populations become radicalized by jihadist terrorist groups. One of the reasons is that unlike the European countries cited by Trump, the United State does a far better job of integrating immigrants and refugees into its society — and, for the most part, not demonizing them. Trump’s words risk reversing that notable achievement.

Indeed, one of the reasons why Minnesota is now home to the largest Somali population in America is because of the efforts of Lutheran and Catholic charities to resettle them in the state. For decades, America has been the most welcoming country in the world to refugees. Half of all refugees who are permanently resettled live in the United States. And for politicians, it’s long been a point of pride and a way to portray America as a great, exceptional, and welcoming nation.

In 2012, the Republican presidential standard bearer, Mitt Romney, used his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention to speak of the help given to his family when they were refugees escaping Mexico.

He spoke of an America that “will care for the poor and the sick . . . and will give a helping hand to those in need.”

Yet, in Minneapolis when Trump boasted of his administration’s huge cut in refugee admissions, it was met by applause. It is yet one more example of the way in which Trump’s racism, cruelty, and xenophobia has become mainstreamed and piece-by-piece is eroding American values.

Not surprisingly, much of what Trump said was met with a fevered response from this audience — including boos and jeers when he accused Omar “of launching virulent anti-Semitic screeds.”

It’s an ironic criticism to come in a speech in which Trump extols the virtues of closing of America’s doors to those fleeing war and violence.

Eighty years ago, another spasm of American xenophobia provoked the odyssey of the M.S. St. Louis, a boat filled with European Jews seeking refuge from growing violence and anti-Semitism in Nazi Germany. Denied admission in Cuba, Canada, and the United States, the ship sailed around the Atlantic for weeks, seeking safe harbor.

Eventually the St. Louis headed back to Europe after a State Department official sent a cable to the ship’s passengers telling them that they “must await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they may be admissible into the United States.”

Of those onboard, 254 would be killed by the Nazis. The episode led to a seismic change in refugee policy. Never again would the United States turn away those in need. However imperfectly, America would seek to live up to its own mythmaking.

Never again is happening right now — and some Americans aren’t ashamed of it. They cheer it.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter at @speechboy71.