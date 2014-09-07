A useful tool, Myers-Briggs can be a blunt instrument in wrong hands

I write in response to Elizabeth Winterhalter’s opinion piece on the use of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator in organizations (“ISTJ? ENFP? Careers hinge on a dubious personality test,” Op-ed, Aug. 31). I’ve used Myers-Briggs for more than 30 years in executive coaching and leadership development work. From the examples Winterhalter used, it seems that the issue has less to do with the validity or reliability of the instrument itself and more to do with how it is being used in these organizations.

In the hands of skilled professionals the Myers-Briggs test is a useful tool for increasing self-awareness, for providing a common language in teams for talking about the basic ways in which people are similar and different, and for developing sound professional relationships. The publishers of the instrument consider its use in screening, hiring, placement, and promotions to be unethical applications of the test.

Give a sharp chisel to a skilled craftsperson, and that person could create amazing works. Give the same tool to an unskilled person, and you will likely get a very different result. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is no different. To get good results it requires both skill on the part of the provider and appropriate application of the instrument.