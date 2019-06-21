Trump’s wrong-headed approach on Iran

If so, that was wise on the president’s part. That said, it seems unlikely Trump would learn or inquire about the probable death toll minutes before the raid was to be carried out. So that claim may involve a degree of international theatrics.

The United States and Iran are now engaged in brinkmanship that could break out into actual military conflict unless both sides step back. On Thursday, President Trump called off air raids he had approved on three Iranian sites. According to the president, he did so after learning those strikes could have claimed as many as 150 lives, which he considered a disproportionate response to Iran’s downing of an unpiloted US drone.

Still, it’s clear this country is uncomfortably close to a military confrontation with Iran — one that could plunge the region into broader conflict, causing attacks on US personnel and allies in other parts of the region. Although Trump’s hawkish advisers are urging military action against Iran, air strikes or a broader war is both unnecessary and unwise.

After all, when Trump assumed the presidency, our long-troubled relationship with Iran was in a manageable place. After several years of painstaking negotiation, Iran and the United States had taken an important step toward detente by embracing a nuclear deal. The accord saw Iran, in exchange for sanctions relief, agree to restrictions on and inspections of its nuclear energy program, designed to keep it at least a year away from a breakout push to a nuclear bomb.

Iran was upholding its part of the agreement. Indeed, Trump’s rationale for withdrawing from the multiparty pact wasn’t that Iran was violating the agreement, but rather that because the agreement’s restrictions weren’t permanent, Iran could develop a bomb once they expired. Iranophobes overestimate the danger there; longer-term inspections provisions over Iran’s entire nuclear cycle would probably have alerted the International Atomic Energy Agency to any covert attempt to build a bomb.

Now Iran has announced that it will exceed the agreement’s uranium stockpile and enrichment limits unless European nations do more to help an economy suffering under US sanctions. It also seems likely that Iran, or elements within that country’s poorly understood power structure, has decided to provoke international worries about war as a way to bring pressure on the Trump administration to ease sanctions or to prompt sanctions-offsetting action from other nations. That best explains the mining attacks, likely by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, against tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has denied responsibility there; there’s no doubt that Iran downed the US drone, however, though the two sides disagree over whether it was in Iranian or international airspace.

So with its sanctions-backed pursuit of an iron-clad assurance that Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, Trump and his team have landed the world right back in the very tension-filled situation the nuclear agreement had largely addressed.

The president is already facing warnings by hawks that he has shown weakness instead of strength here, and that he must teach Iran a lesson. The president himself clearly doesn’t want a military conflict, however, and that instinct is right.

Still, if he’s to avoid war, Trump must see the bigger picture. Instead of bending Iran to his will, his maximum-pressure policy has caused that nation to lash out.

Rather than respond in kind, Trump should declare a cooling-off period, rejoin the other parties to the Iran deal — Britain, Russia, France, China, Germany, and the European Union — and reengage with Iran.

World leaders, Capitol Hill Democrats, and Republicans who understand how counterproductive a military conflict with Iran would be should encourage those instincts — and resist any military action based on these incidents.

There’s no perfect answer with Iran, but it’s often better to live with lower-grade antagonisms than exacerbate those tensions into an outright confrontation.