Opening doors on Beacon Hill

This year Representative Bradford Hill of Ipswich and two fellow Republicans are trying to put some meaning behind those words. It’s shocking just to read the words of the current state open meeting law, which says quite specifically that the definition of “ ‘public body’ shall not include the General Court or the committees or recess commissions thereof.” All Hill’s bill would do is eliminate that phrase .

Throughout years of attempts at reform, lawmakers have clung to an exemption that some argue goes counter even to the Massachusetts Constitution’s requirement that the Legislature be “at all times accountable to” the people.

Such a simple little change in the law — and yet one that makes most lawmakers tremble: the notion that the Legislature itself would be subject to the state’s Open Meeting Law .

But right now that exemption allows closed-door caucuses, such as those held at the start of the year by the majority Democrats to pick their leaders. The current negotiations over the state’s $42.8 billion budget, conducted by six lawmakers (three from each branch), are held behind closed doors. A Senate working group formed to look at the state’s tax code, and including a wide range of civic leaders in addition to lawmakers, announced that last month it would take public testimony but hold its business meetings in closed session.

Because, well, it can.

Despite passing a wide-ranging new Public Records Act in 2016, the Legislature itself “still remains a dark place,” said Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency for the Pioneer Institute. “They don’t seem to realize that transparency brings good decision-making.”

And, too often, legislative leaders choose “expediency over transparency,” she added.

Sure, caucuses are efficient; so are committee votes that might happen via electronic polls of committee members. And then there’s that ultimate sausage factory — the conference committee, including budget conference committees. But every time a door is closed, every time the public — and, yes, the press — is on the outside looking in, it raises the level of public distrust in the institution.

And, seriously, aren’t voters distrustful enough of legislators?

“The cure-all is transparency,” Connaughton insists.

There was a time when all of that seemed possible. After the 2016 reforms passed, a special legislative panel continued to work for more than two years trying to reach agreement on whether to expand the public records law to cover the Legislature — and the judiciary and governor’s office, which also remain exempt. They threw up their collective hands on the effort last January.

Senate members filed their own set of recommendations on how they would change policies for handling notice of committee hearings and electronic votes and making available to the public written testimony — and some of that is done some of the time. But the House remained silent. So with most work done by joint committees, “reform” is rather like the sound of one hand clapping.

And despite a Senate rule that any special commission or task force “chaired by a senator, shall be conducted openly and transparently,” that apparently didn’t apply to the tax code group.

Massachusetts is a long way from being a model of transparency. But when lawmakers continue to exempt themselves from something as basic as the open meeting law, it sends a message to voters, as well as to that next generation of lawmakers who arrive eager to blaze new trails, that it’s the same old, same old. So just get in line — and be quiet.