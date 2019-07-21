The path to better-managed state government

Investigating the reasons for this failure, the Baker administration discovered several big problems at the Registry — with flawed information-sharing the common thread. For starters, the agency’s computer system was unable to process a digital notification from Connecticut about Zhukovskyy’s drunk-driving arrest there. But neither had it processed tens of thousands of paper-mail notifications about out-of-state violations by Massachusetts drivers. Further, the Registry has also failed to notify other states about violations and suspensions related to noncommercial drivers here.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is now in the throes of such a crisis. Had the Registry done its job, it would have suspended the commercial driver’s license of 23-year-old West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy , who was facing charges of drunk driving in Connecticut when, behind the wheel of a truck towing a flatbed trailer, he allegedly caused a collision that claimed the life of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

It’s a sad but unsurprising story here in Massachusetts: A state agency or government office or court fails to execute its responsibilities, with results that range from serious to tragic.

For longtime observers of Massachusetts state government, this isn’t a particular shock. Another tragic example of information mismanagement came to light in 2007, when a series of errors and failings by the state’s court and correction systems, as well as by the Worcester County district attorney’s office, let a dangerous psychopath go and remain free and unpursued in Washington state.

Advertisement

Daniel Tavares Jr. had stabbed his mother to death and then, while serving a manslaughter sentence for that crime, had made death threats against a Massachusetts governor and attorney general. He had completed his manslaughter sentence for killing his mother, but had charges pending for assaulting prison guards when he was released on personal recognizance in July 2007. Although required to remain in state until his assault trial, Tavares skipped town. He could have been recaptured, except that prosecutors issued an arrest warrant that wasn’t valid unless he returned to New England. In November of that year, Tavares murdered a young couple who lived near him in northwest Washington.

The Registry foul-up reflects a certain sluggishness and lack of accountability that’s native to all bureaucracies, but seems particularly pronounced here. An additional problem is that the Merit Rating Board, the subdivision within the RMV that was supposed to manage information-sharing, is insulated from accountability by its odd bureaucratic structure: although it is part of MassDOT, its director is appointed by a board made up the registrar, the attorney general, and the commissioner of insurance.

More heads clearly need to roll at the Registry, and if the state can establish clearer lines of responsibility, so much the better. But beyond that, the administration’s managerial mindset also has to change.

Advertisement

To make sure bureaucratic systems are working, you can’t assume the best or take assurances at face value. Instead, “You have to second-guess your people,” to probe and pry and dig deeper, says Secretary of State William F. Galvin, who manages more than 10 different bureaucratic entities. “If you aren’t always looking for trouble, it will definitely find you,” he notes.

Yet there doesn’t appear to be any regular system-wide effort to ensure that the bureaucracy is discharging its crucial functions regularly and well. Governor Baker, the other constitutional officeholders, the 10 chief justices charged with managing the various courts, and the two top legislative leaders should launch an initiative or commission to ensure that our many bureaucracies are doing everything they should in terms of issuing and processing vital information. In addition to driving violations and suspensions, matters like arrest warrants, restraining orders, child support judgments, sex offender convictions, disbarments, and professional disciplinary actions and license revocations fall into that category. The state needs to be sure it’s sharing information with other states — and across bureaucratic boundaries within Massachusetts, too.

Former legislator Jay Kaufman, founding president of the Beacon Leadership Collaborative and a 14-year veteran of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, suggests reaching out to various organizations that interact with state government as part of a so-called 360 review.

Advertisement

In the longer run, one good way to ensure constant attention to those tasks would be to establish a special office of accountability charged with riding herd on the various state agencies to make sure they are keeping current with crucial information. It could also act as a contact point for other states. Such an office might even create a one-stop website as part of a belt-and-suspenders assurance against bureaucratic mistakes or nonfeasance.

None of that will make up for the loss of lives, obviously. But proactive action might just keep tragedies like those from happening again.