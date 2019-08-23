Call grows for moral budget to see to human needs

We are infectious-disease and addiction medicine physicians at Boston Medical Center, writing regarding the “growing chaos” near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard (“City’s drug problem is bigger than Boston,” Aug. 17). People like Paul C. and Richard D., who are quoted in your front-page article (and did not want their last names used), are representative of our patients. We see them for serious conditions such as endocarditis, and not infrequently, they lose their lives.

A more aggressive response from the government is required to address the root causes of their poverty and addiction. But this is unlikely to happen unless a broad social movement occurs. Such a movement is already growing, led by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival. A seminar will be held next month at MIT to discuss a proposed moral budget for Massachusetts. Such a budget would prioritize human and social needs for people like Paul C. and Richard D. who are living on the street in the South End.