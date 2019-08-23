Cashing in on gambling with ‘mini’ casino

Changing the rules in the middle of the game ought to make this a nonstarter for state lawmakers.

The latest scheme would mean not just another gambling venue, though, but a rewrite of the carefully crafted 2011 state law that opened Massachusetts to casino-style gambling in the first place.

Another day, another developer wanting to cash in on what they clearly hope is the public’s near-insatiable need to gamble.

This week the Notos Group, led by Tom O’Connell, who helped develop Marina Bay and the Granite Links Golf Course in Quincy, unveiled a proposal for a $300 million gaming facility, hotel, and racetrack on a 275-acre parcel in Wareham. That would be in the much-contested, but still wide-open Region C, in Southeastern Massachusetts, identified in the state’s gaming legislation as a possible site for one of three full-fledged casinos.

Now, keep in mind that the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe has never given up its dream of a casino in Taunton, which would still require federal acceptance of the site as tribal lands. And Mass Gaming & Entertainment, which made an unsuccessful bid for the Region C license in 2016 for a casino on the Brockton Fairgrounds, has petitioned the state Gaming Commission for reconsideration of its proposal.

Then there’s the Plainridge Park slots parlor, a mere 40 miles or so down the road, which is also looking to rewrite the legislation to allow for table games at its facility — it contends so it can better compete with its rival across the Rhode Island border, the Twin River Casino.

But O’Connell and his team aren’t looking to build a full-blown resort casino — which under the law requires a minimum $500 million capital investment. They certainly aren’t looking to compete for that Region C license. No, they want to rewrite the rule book to suit their needs.

The proposal for a thoroughbred track, a “multi-faceted gaming and entertainment facility,” and a sports complex that would include a ballpark for the local Cape Cod League team, falls far short of the kind of investment Wynn Resorts made in Encore ($2.6 billion) or MGM Resorts made in Springfield ($960 million).

“The Notos Group will ask the Legislature to give the Massachusetts Gaming Commission the discretion to approve a gaming facility that reflects current market realities,” the group said in a press release.

That means anything from a slots parlor (Plainridge had to make a minimum capital investment of $125 million) to table games, but certainly far less than a third resort casino as envisioned by the original legislation. There’s also the unspoken but very real possibility of it being a venue for sports betting, which is likely to be on the legislative agenda this fall. The smart money bet is that lawmakers will at the very least allow sports gambling at existing casinos, as other casino states like Rhode Island and Pennsylvania have.

The casino gaming bill wasn’t written on stone tablets. But the idea behind it was to maximize revenue to the state, and maximize jobs and economic development, in part by controlling competition. That idea is still a sound one, and the reasons for caution should be obvious. For example, even MGM Springfield is feeling the pinch after the opening of Encore last month, and will no doubt fall far short of the $400 million in annual gross gaming revenue it projected in its license application.

In this still problematic environment, there is no need to rewrite the rules just to please one developer who seems determined to play by his own. It’s unfair, anticompetitive, and just plain bad policy.