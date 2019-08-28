One way to raise revenue: crack down on tax cheats

So at a time when many advocates for increased funding for education and transportation are looking to hike state taxes, the “leakage” of tax dollars is particularly shameful. And so is the Legislature’s reluctance to make even the most incremental changes to capture those lost tax dollars.

Times change, technology changes, but the human instinct to cheat the government, well, it goes on and on.

There was a time when cheating the government on sales or meals taxes was a low tech operation. It was no mystery why the local pizza joint had two cash registers — one whose receipts got reported, one not so much.

Advertisement

Both Governor Charlie Baker and the Senate Ways and Means Committee proposed language in the 2020 state budget to outlaw tax “zappers” — known more politely as sales suppression software. But a scamming device by any other name would still rob the Massachusetts treasury of sales and meals taxes already paid by consumers but diverted by shop and restaurant owners.

A 2009 study by Richard Ainsworth of Boston University Law School and a leading authority on these pernicious little devices estimated that fraud in the restaurant industry alone could be costing the state $600 million in lost revenue.

“If Massachusetts is indeed in need of revenue it might do well to look for Zappers and Phantom-ware installed in the ECRs [electronic cash registers] of retail establishments that have a high volume of cash sales,” Ainsworth wrote back then.

“The physical diversion of funds into a second drawer is no longer required, and the need for manual recordkeeping of the skim is eliminated,” he added.

Our mythical pizza parlor has come into the digital age.

Not surprisingly, since that study the technology has grown ever more sophisticated, no longer the simple thumb-drive inserted into an existing system but a “fully automated manipulation of sales data,” Ainsworth wrote in a 2018 study. By that time the practice had been unearthed in a chain of Connecticut grocery stores, a chain of Michigan restaurants where the proceeds went to fund Hezbollah, strip joints (shocker, right), and, yes, a host of pizza joints.

Advertisement

Sure, millions of dollars have been collected after the fact but who knows how many scams have gone undetected? And what about prevention?

At least 25 states have laws on the books that ban the sale, use, or possession of zappers. Washington state — acting in cooperation with federal prosecutors — has already made good use of its law. The budget riders proposed by Baker and by Senate Ways and Means only provided for civil penalties (the actual tax fraud is a separate issue) of $10,000 for the user of the device or software and $25,000 for a seller of such a device for a first offense. The penalties doubled for a second offense.

This is hardly trailblazing stuff, but it would have made a good first step. Yet lawmakers couldn’t even get this much done.

But the dirty little secret of tax collection — in addition to such “leakage” — is that retailers remain happy with business as usual because the state’s leisurely pace of collections (some vendors get to hold and earn interest on the taxes consumers have paid for up to 50 days) allows them to make money on the “float.”

Advertisement

Massachusetts has been considering various ways of expediting that process since 2017 but a report by the Department of Revenue stopped the effort in its tracks.

“Our conclusion is that ASTR [Accelerated Sales Tax Remittance System] would provide substantial net financial benefits to the state,” the report noted, although it questioned whether a system could be implemented before the June 1, 2018, deadline in the original budget wording.

It couldn’t and it wasn’t, but DOR also said “ASTR should be regarded as an achievable modernization goal using current technology.”

There are indeed multiple technologies now available to reduce fraud and get tax revenues into state coffers faster and more efficiently — allowing the “float” to accrue not to retailers but to the state treasury.

Baker was right back in 2017 when he first proposed the idea. Want more money for education and transportation in a relatively painless way? Then the state should do a better job of collecting the taxes consumers are already paying.