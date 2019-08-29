Trump opens door to Putin G7 ‘visit’

During one mercifully brief weekend at the seaside French resort town of Biarritz, he managed to relinquish global leadership to France’s President Emmanuel Macron on the issue of a $20 million aid package to help Brazil fight the fire consuming the Amazon, confuse the living daylights out of everyone on China trade policy, and launch yet another misguided effort to get Russia’s Vladimir Putin back into the elite club of the world’s leading industrialized nations.

It’s just that it will likely take years to undo the damage Trump has done to this nation’s relationship to its closest democratic allies and to the place the United States has always had on the world stage.

It’s not just that President Trump seems to relish his recurring role as skunk at the G7 garden party. The American public has grown used to that.

It was the latter effort — reportedly pursued with some vigor at the summit’s opening night dinner — that left a lingering sour note to the event. After all, nearly all of the other nations represented around that table — certainly Britain, France, and Germany — have been subjected to the same kind of Russian-generated disinformation campaign waged in the United States to Trump’s benefit during the 2016 election.

Russia was ousted from the group — it had been the G8 — back in 2014 for annexing Crimea and, therefore, violating the sovereignty of Ukraine and international law in the process. Nothing has changed since then. Russia continues to eye Eastern Ukraine and make as much mischief there as possible.

Much of the response from others at the summit was either behind the scenes or couched in the language of diplomacy. Macron noted that there had been no “consensus” on bringing Russia back into the group, adding that that could only be done with a unanimous vote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was perhaps the most candid, saying, “Russia has yet to change the behavior that led to its expulsion in 2014, and therefore should not be allowed back into the G7.”

Back in Washington four Democratic senators — minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York; Jack Reed of Rhode Island, ranking member on the Armed Services Committee; Bob Menendez of New Jersey; and Mark Warner of Virginia — expressed their opposition in a letter to the White House.

“The G7 nations are unified by both economic status and a shared commitment to democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law,” they wrote.

“Readmitting Putin’s Russia to the G7 would be contrary to our values and a clear abdication of the United States’ responsibilities as the world’s leading democracy.”

They are certainly on target, but then if a half dozen world leaders can’t convince Trump he’s going down a bad path, four Democratic senators won’t change the thinking of this lover of autocrats everywhere.

Trump insists that as host of next summer’s G7, “I would certainly invite him [Putin].” And he could certainly do that, if Putin didn’t mind his status as a guest on the sidelines.

The president also wants to hold that summit at his own luxury golf resort in Doral, Fla. — the ethics of forcing foreign governments to make payments to a Trump property notwithstanding.

Of course, the summit would be in the midst of the 2020 presidential contest. And there’s nothing like a photo op with the Russian leader whose interference in the 2016 election has been well documented to remind voters of how we got to this moment in the first place.