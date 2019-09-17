Even on paper, Kenzie Bok looks like one of the most qualified candidates to run for City Council in recent memory. Her PhD in intellectual history from Cambridge aside, the contender for the District 8 seat being vacated by Josh Zakim brings a wealth of hands-on experience in city government and city politics.

She was instrumental in drafting and organizing support for the Community Preservation Act in Boston in 2016, which boosted funding for affordable housing, parks, and historic preservation; has served as budget director to Councilor at Large Annissa Essaibi-George; and most recently headed policy and planning for the Boston Housing Authority.

But Bok is indeed more than her very impressive resume. She brings an interesting mix of passion, policy-wonkiness, and political common sense that is a good fit for the economically diverse district that includes Mission Hill and Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Audubon Circle.